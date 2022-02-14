One Trailer To Rule Them All: First Look At 'Lord Of The Rings' Prequel Series Is Here

Morfydd Clark stars as a a younger version of the character Galadriel in Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon/YouTube

Whatever prime Super Bowl commercial placement goes for these days, it’s only a fraction of the reported half-billion dollar price tag attached to the upcoming series “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.”

So it was no surprise when Amazon dropped the first official trailer for the much-hyped return to Middle Earth on Sunday night during the third quarter of the big game, months ahead of its debut on Prime Video in September.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy amid a period the author referred to as “The Second Age” of Middle Earth, the prequel series brings a new chapter of the fantastical world to screen for the prestige TV crowd.

“Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there,” a voiceover says at the start of the trailer, as the camera sweeps over a stunning waterfront city carved out of stone. “There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.”

Soon enough, we’re treated to glimpses of horned creatures scurrying across a scenic vista and the first look at a young harfoot ― an ancient ancestor of hobbits ― gazing upwards.

While “The Rings of Power” is set to introduce a slew of new characters to even the most diehard of fans, the footage gives a peek at least two familiar faces: younger versions of Galadriel and Elrond, played by Cate Blanchett and Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed film trilogy. This time around, however, Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo take over the respective roles of the Elven warrior and the half-human, half-Elven leader.

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” the logline for the series reads. “From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Created by Patrick McKay and John D. Payne, the show features a sprawling cast, including Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will debut Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.