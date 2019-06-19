It seems like Greta Gerwig fans will be marching into theaters to see “Little Women” this December.
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair published an exclusive first look at the director’s remake of the classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. The film features Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Emma Watson (Meg March), Timothée Chalamet (Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence), Laura Dern (Marmee March), Meryl Streep (Aunt March), Florence Pugh (Amy March) and Eliza Scanlen (Beth March) — and when the still images of the stars made their way to Twitter, fans completely freaked out.
Gerwig, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for “Lady Bird,” isn’t the first to make a film adaption of the book. Katharine Hepburn starred as Jo in 1933, and Winona Ryder portrayed the fierce writer in 1994. But Gerwig’s version of the March sisters’ story seems like it will be a fresh take on the material — especially in regards to gender.
“Jo is a girl with a boy’s name, Laurie is a boy with a girl’s name,” Gerwig pointed out to Vanity Fair. “In some ways, they are each other’s twins.” Another subtle parallel the film will take with the two friends is that their characters will trade articles of clothing throughout the film.
Ronan and Chalamet, who will play Jo and Laurie, also played romantic interests in Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” and Ronan decided to take a fun shot at her co-star during her interview with Vanity Fair.
“I loved that in ‘Lady Bird,’ he was the one that broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in ‘Little Women,’” Ronan told the magazine.
To check out more images from the film, head over to Vanity Fair