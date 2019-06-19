It seems like Greta Gerwig fans will be marching into theaters to see “Little Women” this December.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair published an exclusive first look at the director’s remake of the classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. The film features Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Emma Watson (Meg March), Timothée Chalamet (Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence), Laura Dern (Marmee March), Meryl Streep (Aunt March), Florence Pugh (Amy March) and Eliza Scanlen (Beth March) — and when the still images of the stars made their way to Twitter, fans completely freaked out.

FETCH ME MY INHALER I HAVE NO BREATH https://t.co/sY0PsY4fXs — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) June 19, 2019

This is my Avengers!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Caitlin Cutt (@BossyMatilda) June 19, 2019

ALEXA, SHOW ME MY RELIGION https://t.co/cCYdoYkzbw — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) June 19, 2019

Gerwig, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for “Lady Bird,” isn’t the first to make a film adaption of the book. Katharine Hepburn starred as Jo in 1933, and Winona Ryder portrayed the fierce writer in 1994. But Gerwig’s version of the March sisters’ story seems like it will be a fresh take on the material — especially in regards to gender.

“Jo is a girl with a boy’s name, Laurie is a boy with a girl’s name,” Gerwig pointed out to Vanity Fair. “In some ways, they are each other’s twins.” Another subtle parallel the film will take with the two friends is that their characters will trade articles of clothing throughout the film.

Ronan and Chalamet, who will play Jo and Laurie, also played romantic interests in Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” and Ronan decided to take a fun shot at her co-star during her interview with Vanity Fair.

“I loved that in ‘Lady Bird,’ he was the one that broke my heart, but I got to break his heart in ‘Little Women,’” Ronan told the magazine.

To check out more images from the film, head over to Vanity Fair, and to read more of fans’ amped-up reactions to the mere release of still images, check them out below.

“LITTLE WOMEN” IS COMING AND IM 100% HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/oUjojRWpJ6 — alexa (@ronnmiones) June 19, 2019

this planet better not burn before i’m SEATED for little women — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 19, 2019

unto every generation a jo march is born https://t.co/yQk3MUF3E9 — Kristen Evans (@paperalphabet) June 19, 2019

GOOD MORNING TIMMY AND SAOIRSE IN #LittleWomen and that's all ! pic.twitter.com/DtmS3XuXQS — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) June 19, 2019

director greta gerwig please pic.twitter.com/Trx6ijqeM5 — dani (@greatgerwig) June 19, 2019

me after seeing these little women (2019) pictures pic.twitter.com/FvRz8tFRkp — ana (@Iadiesbird) June 19, 2019

@obliviawelch do me favor and kill me so this “first look” is the last thing I ever see — conner barrett (@grizzlybearrett) June 19, 2019

The way that I love this movie...mayhaps my fav of 2019 so far pic.twitter.com/2ocHtEh4GJ — abbey (@firstreformeds) June 19, 2019

MARMEE SHE IS MY MOTHER WHO BIRTHED ME pic.twitter.com/A4KzFGdxsn — carol (@biglittlewomen) June 19, 2019

Wow amazing that I want to wear literally everything in this photo. Please point me to the Greta Gerwig's Little Women boutique. pic.twitter.com/ehupv12GKs — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 19, 2019

a lot of people are going to say "why do we need another Little Women movie" but listen: you need this. I need this. ignore the script, Jo and Laurie, ignore the end of the novel. give into your feelings. run away together. pic.twitter.com/z4Oa51wURE — the library haunter 🦉🎄❄ (@SketchesbyBoze) June 19, 2019