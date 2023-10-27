Listen up, cat parents: We know your cat is more than a pet — they’re a member of the family. And, of course, you want to create a happy, sanitary home for your whole family. And having odor-causing bacteria lingering in your litter box? Well, that’s certainly no way to treat your loved ones.

Luckily, Cat’s Pride is here to help you bid adieu to odor.

Cat's Pride

That’s right. Cat’s Pride is introducing the brand-new, first-of-its-kind Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter that is designed to kill 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria.

How did Cat’s Pride land on such a game-changing innovation, you ask? Well, they researched and uncovered consumer concerns surrounding bacteria inside and outside of litter boxes. With that insight in hand, they set out to find a solution.

It took scientists, microbiologists and specialists years of research and development to create Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter. In essence, they worked tirelessly to bring you the best.

PETIA MITCHELL

At this point, you’re probably wondering how this product can do so much for you and your furry friends. Let us break it down for you.

The breakthrough technology in Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter works by attacking the source of odors — the odor-causing bacteria itself. While you cannot see the invisible bacteria, you can certainly smell it.

Cat's Pride

We know that your cat’s basically a feline acrobat, bounding from countertops to beds to tables and beyond. With Cat’s Pride’s antibacterial formula, you’ll feel reassured that 99.9% of those pesky odor-causing bacteria will be killed in the litter box and not spread throughout your home. Now that’s a win.

If you need more reasons to make a trip to your local store (Cat’s Pride is sold in major retailers like Walmart and most major grocery stores) and make a purchase, Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter is 40% lighter than the traditional scoopable litter. Get excited, because this litter is easier to carry, lift and pour. Hello, less lugging that heavy litter!

Last but certainly not least, when you purchase the new Antibacterial Clumping Litter, Cat’s Pride will donate litter to animal shelters in need. Through their Litter for Good® program, Cat’s Pride donates one pound of litter for every jug sold. Now that’s some feel-good litter.