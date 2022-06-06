Watch The Ominous First Teaser For ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Happy Hunger Games, the “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” teaser trailer is finally here.

On Sunday, Lionsgate released a trailer for the prequel to “The Hunger Games” during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The film follows an 18-year old Coriolanus Snow, years before he becomes the autocratic president of Panem, “who sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he mentors Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12”, according to the official synopsis.

The mysterious nearly 2-minute long teaser trailer, which doesn’t contain any footage from the film, showcases a striking gold snake creeping toward a gold bird on a tree as snow falls from them both.

🚨 At the 2022 #MTVAwards we got an EXCLUSIVE first look at @TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! @rachelzegler & Tom Blyth star in the latest adaption of the #HungerGames, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZNQp9HnjYM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 5, 2022

“You’re invited to return to the Games,” text in the trailer reads.

No details about the highly-anticipated film are shown in the clip, but it does tease that “in 2023 the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

In the prequel, Tom Blyth (“Billy the Kid”) stars as Snow, who was previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the “Hunger Games” movies, alongside Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”) who plays Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12.

Grammy-award winning director Francis Lawrence, who directed the previous three films in the series, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and Parts 1 and 2 of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” is slated to take the reins and direct the sequel.