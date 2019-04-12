The Rock ’n Play is designed for newborns and babies who weigh 25 pounds or less. The sleeper includes a seatbelt, and some models have a feature that automatically rocks the cradle at the push of a button.

The product recall comes one week after the CPSC issued a joint warning with Fisher-Price telling parents and caregivers to stop using it after their infant reaches 3 months of age or as soon as the baby appears to exhibit “rollover behavior.”

The earlier warning noted that at least 10 babies of at least 3 months old have died in the sleeper since 2015. At that time, Fisher-Price defended its product, saying it met “all applicable safety standards.”