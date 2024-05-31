These 'Instantly Comfortable' $24 Walking Sandals Are Our Best-Kept Secret

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Fisherman sandals are the one summer shoe style I recommend to people of all ages. These surprisingly versatile sandals are, in my opinion, the ideal warm-weather shoe. They perfectly split the difference between light and airy while also offering not-insignificant toe coverage and overall foot support. Not only does that make them appropriate for all manner of occasions, including office days, but can help conceal scruffy summer toes between pedicures.
Almost every shoe brand has its variation on the theme, making it easy to find the style that best fits your aesthetic. The market is absolutely flooded with fisherman sandals right now, from high-end designer options to more affordable ones. But the Old Navy chunky heel fisherman sandals have caught the eye of HuffPost editors, and coming in at under $25, they’re an absolute steal.
These super-stylish fisherman sandals are made with soft faux leather and feature a timeless metal buckle fastening that gives them a timeless look. The foot bed is cushioned for maximum comfort while the chunky heel gives some lovely added height while also supporting the foot comfortably.
Not only are the Old Navy chunky heel fisherman sandals comfy and practical, but they’re also seriously chic — they are just as stylish as some of the designer brands I’ve been coveting. These beauties call to mind that same elegance, versatility and cool factor that The Row, Prada and Miu Miu’s fisherman sandals evoke. I’ve been circling the Miu Miu sandals for over a year now, and these Old Navy lookalikes just might save me hundreds.
An editor here at HuffPost first alerted the newsroom to these must-have summer kicks. She was itching to try fisherman sandals but didn’t want to drop major change on them in case she didn’t like the style — only to be pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they were.
Properly influenced, my colleague Abigail Williams snagged a pair for herself and was quick to report back singing the praises of these perfect sandals. “I wore them at my college reunion on Saturday and walked over 20,000 steps with no pain!” she said.
One of my favorite things about a really great fisherman sandal is how they transcend age, time and trends. They look just as fabulous on someone in their 60s as they do on a teenager, and can be paired with anything from breezy pants and a tee or a silky, sexy slip dress. The styling options are truly endless.
The shoes are available in black or cream options in women’s sizes 6-11. Pick up a pair while you can, because they’re surely going to fly off the shelves now that the cat’s out of the bag. These cuties are set to become a staple in your summer wardrobe repertoire and inspire a multitude of compliments every time you wear them. Take a look at a few glowing reviews from happy shoppers below and treat yourself (without breaking the bank).
Promising reviews:
“Best sandals. Ever. Had these for a couple months now. They are my favourite! Extremely comfortable and cute from the first wear. Holding up well so far. Don’t hesitate to buy them.” — Dar
“Runs tts, great quality! These are extremely comfortable and stylish! I want them in black too.” — anonymous
“These were instantly comfortable and look great, especially for the price. The manmade leather looks and feels real, not like plastic, and I got zero blisters even from the first wear. Cheap shoes tend to wear out quickly so we’ll see...but so far I’m very happy with them.” — anonymous
“I love these sandals, they are better than I thought. I have worn them and they are very comfortable!!!!” — anonymous
“I got these sandals in the bone color which will go with many colors in my wardrobe. I love the stylish chunky sole and the fit is perfect. They are very comfortable and not too heavy. If they came in brown I would get another pair!” — Sheri C.
“These are fun and cute! Not to mention comfy and very nice looking for faux leather! Plus the price is right. They’ll be great for travel! :)” — anonymous
“More than a cute sandal - the soles are cushioned and are easy to walk in. Bring out your inner emo spirit!” — anonymous
“I wore these for the first time on a trip in which I walked 12,000 steps a day. Comfortable and cute! I’m getting a second pair in black now.” — Amy B.