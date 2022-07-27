Shopping

J.Crew's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fishermansandals-lourdesuribe-072722-62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fshoes%2Fflats%2Ffisherman-lug-sole-loafers-in-metallic%2FBK473%3Fdisplay%3Dall%26fit%3DClassic%26color_name%3Dmetallic-silver%26colorProductCode%3DBK473" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="metallic sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fishermansandals-lourdesuribe-072722-62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fshoes%2Fflats%2Ffisherman-lug-sole-loafers-in-metallic%2FBK473%3Fdisplay%3Dall%26fit%3DClassic%26color_name%3Dmetallic-silver%26colorProductCode%3DBK473" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">metallic sandals</a>, Reformation <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=fishermansandals-lourdesuribe-072722-62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fandreas-fisherman-sandal%2F1310334WHT.html%3Fdwvar_1310334WHT_color%3DLCC%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Andreas sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=fishermansandals-lourdesuribe-072722-62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fandreas-fisherman-sandal%2F1310334WHT.html%3Fdwvar_1310334WHT_color%3DLCC%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Andreas sandals</a> and Melissa's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Melissa-M2-32408-Womens-Possession-Sandal/dp/B091NXV6K7?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Possession sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Melissa-M2-32408-Womens-Possession-Sandal/dp/B091NXV6K7?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62dd910fe4b03dbb9919e71e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Possession sandals</a><br>.
Once considered an old-timey grandpa shoe, the casual fisherman sandal has made a huge splash this summer — and there’s a good chance you’ve spotted a pair on one of your favorite fashion influencers. There’s something unexpectedly cool about them, and their versatility means that they look just as good with a T-shirt and shorts as they do with a more elevated party dress or slip skirt.

The market is absolutely flooded with fisherman sandals right now, so you can find a pair that works with pretty much any style and aesthetic, punk to prim. Everyone from designer brands like Prada and Ganni to some of our favorite retailers like Madewell and Amazon offers a version of this popular sandal.

One of our favorite things about fisherman sandals is that they offer more coverage than you get with the average open-toe and slide sandals while still providing your overheated summer feet with a good amount of airflow and support — key when you’re out and about for hours on end. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish fisherman sandals for women at a wide range of price points, starting at $29.99. Keep reading to pick up a pair for yourself and jump on the bandwagon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Everlane
Everlane leather fisherman sandal
Made of high-quality Brazilian leather, these Everlane sandals add a cheerful pop of color. They're available in four different colors, so if a vivid yellow isn't quite your style, you can also pick them up in more neutral hues. They're a classic fisherman sandal, timeless and casual. You'll definitely be sporting these for years to come.
$93 at Everlane (originally $125)
2
Nordstrom
Ganni Creeper Grid platform fisherman sandal
Get the cool-girl shoe of the season with these Ganni statement sandals. Made in Portugal, they boast a ribbed platform with a flared design for a perfect modern update, and a 2 1/2-inch heel for the perfect height boost. They're available in two colors, black and tannin.
$207.37 at Nordstrom (originally $395)
3
J.Crew
J.Crew fisherman lug-sole loafer sandals
J.Crew's shimmering silver sandals will jazz up any ensemble. They're a great option for those looking for a lug-sole style but don't want to commit to a dramatic platform or heel. These leather shoes are an easy way to dress up even the most casual of outfits without going over the top and while staying comfy.
$178 at J.Crew
4
Urban Outfitters
Soludos Sanibel fisherman sandals
These Soludos sandals are set to become your go-to summer shoe. They put a spin on the traditional fisherman with a jute platform sole that couldn't be comfier thanks to extra padding. The woven leather is from a tannery that is gold-rated by the Leather Working Group, an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry, so you can feel good knowing it was ethically sourced.
$129 at Urban Outfitters
5
Farfetch
Thom Browne brogue-detail fisherman sandals
If you're looking for a bit of a splurge-y investment sandal, then these downright elegant Thom Browne sandals are the way to go. Featuring brogue detailing and a RWB loop tab, these sandals are made of beautiful, high-quality pebble-textured calf leather.
$650 at Farfetch
6
Target
A New Day Monroe platform sandals
These unexpectedly edgy sandals are perfect for any number of occasions, from date night to a day at the park. Thanks to an open-toe design, they differ a bit from traditional fisherman sandals, adding a bit of unexpected visual interest. They're available in three different colors.
$34.99 at Target
7
Reformation
Reformation Andreas fisherman sandal
Available in three different colors, these Reformation chunky lug-sole fisherman sandals are as cool as it gets. They're made of croc-embossed leather with a rubber lug sole that is as comfortable as it is stylish.
$248 at Reformation
8
Old Navy
Old Navy strappy faux-leather sandals
Available in two different neutral colors, these strappy caged sandals from Old Navy have a more delicate and slim silhouette than many of the other options. Best of all, they're made of recycled materials, so you don't have to worry about contributing to global fashion waste.
$29.99 at Old Navy
9
Prada
Prada foam rubber sandals
Apologies in advance for placing these in your line of sight, but they're simply too good to be true. Prada does it again with these rubber fisherman platform sandals. They're available in five cheeky colors and capture the complexity of modern style — at once feminine, edgy, retro and timeless. If you're willing to drop some serious change, then you need to add these to your summer clothing repertoire.
$850 at Prada
10
Amazon
Melissa Possession jelly sandals
Does it get any better than the jelly sandals of our youth? These Melissa sandals are conveniently available on Amazon, and are perfect for a day spent at the beach, on the boardwalk and beyond. They come in six different colors, but there's something strangely grown-up and, dare we say, sexy, about the beige glitter hue.
$52.99+ at Amazon
11
Madewell
Madewell Rina fisherman flat sandals
Elevate your fisherman sandal game with these low-heeled Madewell flats. They're made with cushy padding so the shoes are as comfortable to walk in as they are beautiful to behold. They're available in two colors and have a gold rating from the LWG.
$135.50 at Madewell (originally $138)
12
My Theresa
Khaite leather sandals
Treat yourself to a pair of Khaite Italian leather sandals for the ultimate summer splurge. The thick straps give this classic design a thoroughly contemporary look, while the crisp white shade is the epitome of an elegant seasonal hue.
$720 at My Theresa
13
Urban Outfitters
Punto Pigro leather fisherman sandals
Made in Italy, these breezy fisherman sandals from Punto Pigro have a lovely round toe with cage straps that blend together seamlessly thanks to the raw-edge finish of the leather and handmade seams. Available in two different colors.
$190 at Urban Outfitters
14
Tory Burch
Tory Burch fisherman sandal
There's something utterly glamorous about these Tory Burch sandals. Can't you just picture yourself wearing them on the Italian riviera? The straps are thin, making the shoes even airier than other fisherman sandals. They're made of Vachetta leather in a terracotta brown color.
$199 at Tory Burch (originally $328)
15
Amazon
Dr. Martens vegan Blaire Cambridge fisherman sandal
Available in seven different colors, these Dr. Martens sandals are the punky alternative you've been waiting for. They're made of 100% vegan materials with classic Docs details like grooved sides and yellow stitching. They're lightweight, slip-resistant and cool as hell.
$69.57+ at Amazon
16
Anthropologie
Anthropologie fisherman sport sandals
Available in six fun shades, including a polka dot option, these Anthropologie sandals add a bit of pizzazz thanks to the juxtaposition of the timeless fisherman silhouette paired with a funky EVA sole. This popular shoe is going fast, so grab a pair while you still can!
$125 at Anthropologie
