Depressed Cat Fishtopher Has Been Adopted After People Lined Up To Meet Him

After making a big splash online, a chubby-cheeked, sad-eyed cat named Fishtopher has found a new home.

“FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!” Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, wrote Saturday in a celebratory Facebook post.

Sweet Fishtopher. Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center Inc.

Fishtopher, a chunky tabby cat found as a stray and estimated to be about 5 years old, became a social media star this week after his adoption listing went viral. The animal shelter described him as “very sad and depressed” but craving affection, noting that he would “only eat when he has company.” The accompanying photos showed Fishtopher crouched down with a pitiful-looking expression.

After Twitter user Molly Clarke tweeted screenshots of the listing, the cat rapidly became a social media star, with many new Fishtopher fanatics proclaiming their love for him.

Fishtopher doesn't have to be sad anymore -- he's found a new home after his stint at the shelter. Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center Inc.

His online popularity translated to real-world results. Hundreds of people expressed interest in adopting Fishtopher. On Saturday morning, people were lined up in front of the adoption center, hoping to meet him, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.

“We’re super happy for him, but if you were interested in him, have no fear,” the shelter added. “We have hundreds of other kitties who are just as wonderful and are wishing that people would come and stand in line for them.”