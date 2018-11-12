Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

16 Gifts For Fitness Enthusiasts Who'd Rather Be Working Out

The best fitness gifts for him and her of 2018.
By Mary Baucom
11/12/2018 12:07pm ET
DisobeyArt via Getty Images

They wake up at the crack of dawn, schedule workouts in-between work meetings and book hotels based on their proximity to gyms and studios. They are fitness fanatics, the gym junkies who prioritize working out above everything else.

Whether they spend most of their waking hours practicing yoga, doing CrossFit, training for a marathon, or any other sweat-inducing activity, they won’t turn their head at another fitness accessory or two that’ll keep them productive during their hardest workouts.

From gifts for fitness guys to the best fitness gifts for her, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for gym lovers.

Below, 16 gift ideas that will pump up the fitness enthusiast in your life.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A fantastic water bottle that delivers on all of its promises.
Amazon
For fitness enthusiasts, there’s no such thing as too many water bottles. This 32-ounce bottle from Hydro Flask keeps water and sports drinks cold for up to 24 hours. Nearly 2,000 reviewers are obsessed with the extra wide mouth and non-slip grip.
2
Earbuds that will stay put during any type of exercise move.
Target
The only thing worse that working out with no music, is working out with an earbud that keeps falling out. The Plantronics Backbeat Fit Headphones allows you to move and groove without being tied to an irritating cord. They're sweatproof and have an eight hour battery life for those long runs or walks.
3
A magical mug to brighten any yogi's morning.
Amazon
Ok, so this is a silly and funny gift for gym lovers. Give it to your favorite yoga teacher or wellness-obsessive friend. They’ll be charmed by the unicorn and by your thoughtfulness.
4
A foam roller that will roll out tight and sore muscles.
Amazon
Whether their sore muscles are the result of a HIIT class or a yoga session, stiff muscles are something all passionate fitness gurus are all-too-familiar with. This TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller is specifically designed to replicate the hands and touch of a massage therapist, and that’s something any girl or guy can appreciate.
5
Something to snack on, because fitness buffs get hangry, too.
Cratejoy
The “BroteinBox” from Cratejoy solves your fitness friend’s dilemma of never having enough snacks. It contains eight to 12 healthy, individually wrapped protein-packed goodies to keep hunger at bay.
6
This pair of work-appropriate pants that practically feel like yoga leggings.
Athleta
Fitness gals love their stretchy yoga pants, but sadly we all know that leggings aren’t right for every occasion. Athleta has solved the problem of looking nice while also feeling comfortable with their Headlands Hybrid Tight. Best of all, they have pockets.
7
And this pair of casual men’s pants that pull him together quickly.
Lululemon
Don’t worry: We didn’t forget about the guys who practically live in their basketball shorts. These five-pocket pants from Lululemon come in a variety of colors and are great for casual work days or meeting up with friends.
8
A gym bag fit for any busy gym rat.
Nike
Your fitness friend likely has a lot more going on in their day-to-day than just going to the gym. This sport backpack from Nike has a separate shoe compartment as well as a fold-over top that can fit anything from sweaty clothes to a work laptop. Reviewers like the various pockets and the durable material.
9
A stretchy wristband wallet to stash phones, cards and keys.
Amazon
Runners want the least amount of things in their hands while they’re working out. This wrist wallet from Sprigs is basically a pocket that travels with you. Give it to your favorite marathon runner before their next big race or training session.
10
This pack of cleansing sheets when there is no time to shower.
Sephora
Let’s face it: Some days there is no time to shower after a workout class before getting on with the day. These large shower sheets from YUNI will do the trick during these desperate times. They are non-toxic and will naturally deodorize. No towel required.
11
A women’s fashion crewneck for post-yoga bliss.
Sweaty Betty
This super soft sweatshirt from Sweaty Betty is a great post-yoga gift for your BFF, roommate, sister, mom or grandma.
12
A fitness accessory that will remind them of their childhood.
Bed Bath and Beyond
Jumping rope is a popular new trend in the workout world, mainly because it can increase your heart rate in only a few minutes. This particular jump rope can be adjusted in size and weight — perfect for your friend who is always up for a challenge.
13
These bags to conceal the sweatiest of gym clothes.
Amazon
Whether they’re cooling down after a hot yoga class, or a a few laps in the pool, whatever the workout, your friend who loves to work out needs an appropriate gym bag. A work bag is no place to throw stinky, smelly leggings or bathing suits. These bags are machine washable and can store any wet or sweaty piece of clothing.
14
A lightweight yoga mat, for those always on the go.
Amazon
Lugging around a yoga mat isn’t fun for anyone. A backup mat like this lightweight mat from Manduka is a great option for those who are always moving or traveling. It folds and rolls up nicely and weighs less than 5 pounds.
15
A cookbook written by a NYC marathon winner.
Amazon
Your healthy-minded friend is likely also obsessed about how they fuel their body. “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow” is the latest cookbook by 2017 TCS New York Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky. The recipes are simple, and the authors explain how and why athletes should perceive food as the ultimate power source.
16
Their own pack of resistance bands.
Target
This set of three resistance bands from GoFit allows your fitness friend to select which level of resistance they want. They are great for travel as well as at-home workouts.
MORE:
HealthshoppablefitnessWellnessyogagift guideHoliday Gift GuideGift GuidesMenworkout