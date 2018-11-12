16 Gifts For Fitness Enthusiasts Who'd Rather Be Working Out

DisobeyArt via Getty Images

They wake up at the crack of dawn, schedule workouts in-between work meetings and book hotels based on their proximity to gyms and studios. They are fitness fanatics, the gym junkies who prioritize working out above everything else.

Whether they spend most of their waking hours practicing yoga, doing CrossFit, training for a marathon, or any other sweat-inducing activity, they won’t turn their head at another fitness accessory or two that’ll keep them productive during their hardest workouts.

From gifts for fitness guys to the best fitness gifts for her, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for gym lovers.

Below, 16 gift ideas that will pump up the fitness enthusiast in your life.