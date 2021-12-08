Even among people who love working out, cardio-heavy activities just aren’t for everyone. Why in the world would anyone do something they actively dislike every day if they don’t have to?

Whether someone’s recovering from an injury, has creaky knees or simply dislikes traditional cardio exercises like running, having the right fitness accessories is key to a great workout and getting that heart rate up. If you know someone who is just getting started on their journey or looking to add to their home gym, fitness items can be a majorly helpful gift as the costs can seriously start to add up.

Advertisement

If you have a sense of what kind of workout your pal prefers, be it yoga, barre or strength training, then you can snag a holiday gift that will assist them in reaching their goals and feeling like their best selves. Even if you’re not certain of their exercise preferences, you can rest assured we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite fitness gifts for the cardio-averse, with everything from cute sports bras to ab rollers, yoga blankets and much more. Give your loved ones (or yourself) the gift of cardio-free options.