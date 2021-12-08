The Best Fitness Gifts For People Who Hate Traditional Cardio

From kettlebells to bands, mats and more, we've got everything you need to give the workout lover in your life this holiday season.

Left to right: A Trideer pilates ball from Amazon, Bala ankle weights from Amazon, and a Mobot water bottle from Nordstrom.
Left to right: A Trideerpilates ball from Amazon, Bala ankle weights from Amazon, and a Mobot water bottle from Nordstrom.

Even among people who love working out, cardio-heavy activities just aren’t for everyone. Why in the world would anyone do something they actively dislike every day if they don’t have to?

Whether someone’s recovering from an injury, has creaky knees or simply dislikes traditional cardio exercises like running, having the right fitness accessories is key to a great workout and getting that heart rate up. If you know someone who is just getting started on their journey or looking to add to their home gym, fitness items can be a majorly helpful gift as the costs can seriously start to add up.

If you have a sense of what kind of workout your pal prefers, be it yoga, barre or strength training, then you can snag a holiday gift that will assist them in reaching their goals and feeling like their best selves. Even if you’re not certain of their exercise preferences, you can rest assured we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite fitness gifts for the cardio-averse, with everything from cute sports bras to ab rollers, yoga blankets and much more. Give your loved ones (or yourself) the gift of cardio-free options.

1
A foam roller and water bottle in one
Nordstrom
We love a multifunctional gift, and Mobot's water bottle is beloved by fitness junkies. Use it for targeted muscle release while on the go (it even fits in a handbag), and fill it with cold water for an icy roller or warm water for a heated roller.

Get it from Nordstrom for $49.99.
2
A set of chic wrist and ankle weights
Amazon
If you're looking for equipment that looks great while out and about, then these Bala wrist and ankle weights are just what you need. They have a sleek design, are available in multiple shades and can be worn discreetly as you go about your business.

Get them from Amazon for $49.
3
A soothing neck wrap
Bandō
This weighted neck wrap from Ban.dō puts just the right amount of pressure on your body to bring much-needed relief from tension, tech neck or the never-ending weight of holding one's own head up. You can even heat it up or put it in the freezer.

Get it from Ban.dō for $20.
4
A mini home trampoline
Amazon
Baby step into cardio with a mini-trampoline. We dare you not to have fun while bouncing away on this rebounder. It's a safe and effective way to get your heart rate up and get fit while protecting your joints and going easy on the cardio-fearing spirit.

Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
5
A full resistance bands set
Amazon
Workout anywhere with the Wsakoue resistance band sets. It includes five bands with four resistance loops, handles, a door anchor, ankle straps and a bag to carry it all in.

Get them from Amazon for $19.97.
6
A calf stretcher
Amazon
Relieve and prevent pain from common workout ailments such as tight hamstrings and calves, tendonitis, heel pain and more with this calf stretcher from ProStretch. It's durable and portable, so it can be used on the go.

Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
7
A set of sliders
Amazon
Floor sliders like these from Synergee can give a surprisingly challenging full-body workout. They're the perfect fitness accessory when traveling because they're so compact and lightweight, so you can prioritize working out while out of town.

Get them from Amazon for $10.95.
8
A set of ankle weights
Amazon
Sportneer's adjustable ankle weights include five removable sand pockets each so that every workout can be customized and vary in intensity. They're well made and sturdy, but soft enough to prevent skin irritation.

Get them from Amazon starting at $18.99.
9
A mini Theragun for aches and pains
Theragun
Give your pal the gift of muscle-soothing magic with the mini Theragun. It's convenient and quiet, with three speed settings and a long battery life.

Get it from Theragun for $199.
10
A pair of compressive bike shorts
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's popular bike shorts are made from recycled water bottles and are perfect for both for working out and looking cute. Not only is the compressive fabric comfortable, but it features a UPF 45+ rating to protect against harmful UV rays.

Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $48.
11
A portable punching bag and gloves
Amazon
Protocol's punching bag has everything a boxing fanatic or newbie might need. It includes a heavy-duty punching bag, padded gloves with re-closable straps to protect hands, a base and an adjustable stand. Best of all, it's low-profile enough to hide away in a small home.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
12
A handy set of exercise cards
Amazon
These incredibly convenient NewMe Fitness workout cards are great for beginners and experts alike. They're a great way to mix up a fitness routine without having to incorporate new, fancy elements or gadgets.

Get them from Amazon for $17.98.
13
A seated elliptical
QVC
The Cubii seated elliptical comes with a monitor that tracks strides, calories burned, time and distance, along with a non-slip mat. Working out from your couch or while getting work done at a desk -- what could be better than that?

Get it from QVC for $179.95.
14
A door frame pull-up bar
Amazon
Pull-ups! Love them or hate them, they're good for you. The Ceayun pull-up bar can be attached to doorways with no screws, making it portable and easy to install.

Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
15
A comfortable, supportive sports bra
Lululemon
Designed for both yoga and higher-intensity training, this Lululemon bra is a classic. The soft fabric makes it wildly comfortable, while the design is both supportive and pretty enough to wear on its own.

Get it from Lululemon starting at $58.
16
An ab roller
Amazon
The Perfect Fitness ultra-wide ab roller features built-in resistance and ergonomic handles that maximize a workout, making for a serious ab and arm session.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
17
A set of kettlebells
Amazon
Few things give you a full-body workout quite as effectively as kettlebells. The Sporzon set includes four different sizes so beginners can work their way up to heavier weights, and they don't take up an exorbitant amount of space, making them ideal for apartment-dwellers.

Get them from Amazon for $49.99.
18
A set of yoga blocks with a strap
Amazon
Made to assist everyone from beginners to experts, these high-quality, eco-friendly yoga blocks from JBM are made with soft EVA foam that works well on any floor. They come with a strap to aid with delicious, ooey-gooey stretching post-workout.

Get them from Amazon for $21.99.
19
A small fitness ball
Amazon
The Trideer Pilates Ball can be used for all manner of workouts, not just pilates. It's great for core training in general as well as physical therapy.

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
20
A workout headband
Amazon
There's no better way to protect the blowout than with a sweat-wicking headband from Huachi. They stay in place, are gentle on hair and can keep ears warm during winter outdoor workouts.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
21
A Mexican-style yoga blanket
Amazon
This YogaAccessories blanket is a high-quality, classic yoga blanket available in a range of bright, pleasant colors. It's ideal for meditation, to use as a mat outdoors, a picnic blanket and more. Best of all, it's machine-washable.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
