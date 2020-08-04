Holy Shiplap! 'Fixer Upper' Is Coming Back For A Reboot

Shut. The. Barn. Door.

It’s time to go all in on crown moldings and consider a farmhouse sink because Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing back “Fixer Upper” in a reboot. The new series will air in 2021 with the launch of Magnolia Network, Discovery Inc.’s joint venture with the Gaines family.

“Fixer Upper” ran for five seasons on HGTV before ending in 2018. It climbed to be one of the most-watched unscripted shows on cable and convinced many Americans to make their homes look like classy farmhouses.

There was a big to-do made about the original show coming to a close, with the Gaineses writing an emotional goodbye letter, and Chip later saying in an interview that he felt “trapped” by the last two years.

Magnolia Network President Allison Page told Deadline it was unexpected when the Gaineses brought up the idea of bringing back the show a few weeks ago.

“We did not expect it or see it coming, and it’s a wonderful wonderful surprise,” Page said.

Chip and Joanna Gaines explained the decision in a statement, saying, “The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

The pair said they realized their years of doing renovation projects on the show had become a “permanent fixture” in their hearts.

“We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon,” they said.

Expect six to 10 episodes for the new season, which will continue to be based in Waco, Texas, Variety reported. Blind Nil, the Gaines’ production company, is producing.

So, y’all ready to see your “Fixer Upper” ... again?

