FKA Twigs On Alleged Abuse From Shia LaBeouf: I Couldn't 'Look Men In The Eye'

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

The lawsuit included accounts of LaBeouf choking her, threatening to crash a car they were both in, throwing her against a car and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease, among other allegations.

In her interview with Theroux, FKA twigs credited an abuse helpline for the “massive wake-up call” to help her cut ties with LaBeouf for good in 2019.