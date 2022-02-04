U.S. Olympic Champion’s Son Has Adorable Response To Beijing Flag Bearer News

U.S. Olympian John Shuster’s kids sure are proud of their dad.
The curler revealed in a video call that he’d been chosen by teammates to bear the U.S. flag at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, and his children couldn’t have been happier.
One of his sons, Luke, later performed a mock ceremony to announce the news to his 3rd-grade classmates.
Watch the lovely moments here:
Shuster led the U.S. curling team to gold at Pyeongchang 2018, when they received the wrong medals in a ceremony snafu. He’ll bear the flag alongside speedskater Brittany Bowe, who replaced bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor after she entered isolation for a positive COVID-19 test.