The dramatic presentations of national flags at the 2022 Winter Olympics are enthralling fans online almost as much as the feats of sporting prowess.

Eurosport’s clip of a Chinese soldier’s snappy unfurling of the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee, only to have it cover his face, has garnered more than 35 million views on TikTok alone:

And it’s not the only time the “strange visual” involving a flag has happened in Beijing:

strange visual: a Chinese soldier dramatically presents the US flag while the Anthem plays pic.twitter.com/LaU9gSmG4n — j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) February 10, 2022

Sheldon Cooper Presents: Fun with Flagspic.twitter.com/mYTljzmC6E — Mara13v (@Mara13v) February 8, 2022