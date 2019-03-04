Zappos

Here’s a spring shoe trend worth walking into.

Though there are a lot of spring 2019 shoe trends we’re eyeing like tie-up sandals, woven flats and sneakers, only one stands out for comfort and practicality.

Chunky flatforms dotted the spring 2019 runways this season, so you’re sure to spot them everywhere this summer from meetings to meet-ups. They’re perfect if you want the height of a stiletto with the comfort of a flat because they give you an extra couple of inches of height without adding the painful symptoms of wearing heels.

If the idea of flatforms is giving you painful flashbacks to your middle school fashion choices, don’t worry. These aren’t your childhood flatforms. Instead, we’ve rounded up some grown-a** flatforms you’ll want to wear all spring.

Take a look below at our 25 favorites: