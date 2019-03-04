HuffPost Finds

25 Flatform Sandals You'll Want To Wear All Spring

Enjoy the height of a heel with the comfort of a flat.

Here’s a spring shoe trend worth walking into.

Though there are a lot of spring 2019 shoe trends we’re eyeing like tie-up sandals, woven flats and sneakers, only one stands out for comfort and practicality.

Chunky flatforms dotted the spring 2019 runways this season, so you’re sure to spot them everywhere this summer from meetings to meet-ups. They’re perfect if you want the height of a stiletto with the comfort of a flat because they give you an extra couple of inches of height without adding the painful symptoms of wearing heels.

If the idea of flatforms is giving you painful flashbacks to your middle school fashion choices, don’t worry. These aren’t your childhood flatforms. Instead, we’ve rounded up some grown-a** flatforms you’ll want to wear all spring.

Take a look below at our 25 favorites:

1
Vince Camuto Kathalia Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Sizes: 5 to 12Available at Nordstrom, $99
2
Bill Blass Radley Platform Sandals
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Anthropologie, $198
3
Free People Essex Sandal
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Zappos, $128
4
Camper Oruga Up Platform Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Urban Outfitters, $130
5
See by Chloe SB32201A
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Zappos, $215
6
Lucky Brand Jenepper
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 11Available at Zappos, $89
7
Marc Fisher LTD Pella Platform Espadrille Sandals
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Anthropologie, $138
8
Franco Sarto Ben
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12Available at Zappos, $99
9
Vince Camuto Kamperla Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandal
Nordstrom
Sizes: 5 to 12Available at Nordstrom, $99
10
Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Zappos, $70
11
Naguisa Silencio Espadrille Platform Sandals
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Anthropologie, $198
12
LTS Harley Tassel Detail Espadrille
Long Tall Sally
Sizes: 9 to 15Available at Long Tall Sally, $20
13
UGG Tipton
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12Available at Zappos, $130
14
Marc Fisher LTD Glenna Platform Sandals
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Anthropologie, $160
15
Naguisa Mateua Pom Pom Sandals
Anthropologie
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Anthropologie, $178
16
Dr. Martens Voss Black Leather Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Sizes: 5 to 11Available at Urban Outfitters, $95
17
Cordani Karrie
Zappos
Sizes: 4.5 to 10Available at Zappos, $285
18
LTS Amal Fringe Detail Platform Sandal
Long Tall Sally
Sizes: 9 to 15Available at Long Tall Sally, $50
19
Circus By Sam Edelman Sarah
Zappos
Sizes: 5 to 12Available at Zappos, $60
20
Matisse Geo Platform Sandal
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Zappos, $115
21
UO Ava Neoprene Platform Sandal
Urban Outfitters
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Urban Outfitters, $30
22
Steve Madden KeyKey Wedge Heel
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 10Available at Zappos, $90
23
Aldo Dwylia
Aldo
Sizes: 5 to 11Available at Aldo, $60
24
Teva Flatform Universal
Zappos
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Zappos, $60
25
Steve Madden Aida Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Sizes: 6 to 11Available at Nordtrom, $80
