Flattering Winter Coats That Aren't Puffy Or Bulky

Staying warm doesn't have to mean looking like you're wearing a sleeping bag in public.

If you think the words “flattering” and “winter coat” don’t belong in the same sentence, we’re here to set the record straight.

The puffier-than-thou trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but sometimes you want a coat that’s a bit sleeker and dressier than a puffer that looks like a sleeping bag.

From winter coats that’ll keep you warm without adding bulk to weather-ready coats that aren’t puffers at all, we’ve done some digging to find the most flattering and stylish winter coats for that’ll keep you warm ... and let you put your arms down.

Take a look below:

1
NOIZE DANA-X Heavyweight Parka
Noize
This vegan leather parka is durable enough to handle the harshest weather conditions, all the way down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit. The sweetheart faux-fur neckline is flattering and feminine, but don't let it fool you. The faux leather exterior is loaded with warm-locking polyester from recycled water bottles. Get it in sizes XS to XXL from NOIZE.
2
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka
Nordstrom
This parka is designed with practicality in mind. The plush-lined collar will keep you warm, while the faux fur-trimmed hood will keep blustering snow from your eyes. It comes in seven fun colors, and is available in sizes XXS to XXL at Nordstrom.
3
Madewell Travel Buddy Packable Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
This lightweight, packable jacket is perfect for travelers or anyone who just wants a jacket that won't add too much bulk. It's filled with recycled materials, has a cute swing-y cropped cut that's flattering, and packs down into a nifty neck pillow perfect for long flights. Get it in four colors and in sizes XXS to XXL at Nordstrom.
4
Mackage Kay Down Fitted Coat
Mackage
This fitted coat is flattering and slimming. With a signature natural fur collar, asymmetrical front zipper, sweetheart neckline and fitted cut, this feminine coat is anything but frumpy and bulky. The fleece-lined pockets provide extra warmth. Get it in sizes XXS to XL from Mackage.
5
Madewell Vancouver Wool Blend Parka
Nordstrom
This wool-blend parka includes a cozy hood with removable faux fur. The cinch-waist tie is good for blocking out the cold, and it gives the coat more shape. Grab it in two colors in sizes XXS to XL from Nordstrom.
6
Anthropologie Sherpa-Lined Parka Jacket
Anthropologie
Can't decide whether you want shearling, faux fur, a warm parka or a practical winter coat? This Anthropologie parka fits all of those criteria, and more. It's machine washable, includes side-slant pockets, and is casual enough for everyday wear. Get it in sizes XS to XL in standard and petite sizing, and sizes 1X to 3X in plus sizes from Anthropologie.
7
Universal Standard Kiran Doubleface Lapel Coat
Universal Standard
This longline, relaxed silhouette is not just stylish and flattering, but also warm as hell. This wool-blend coat is designed with versatility in mind so you can dress it up or down. Better still, it's designed with all bodies in mind and is available in sizes 00 to 40 at Universal Standard.
8
Target's Universal Standard Twill Parka
Target
This durable parka is a versatile and stylish outerwear option if you're looking to avoid bulk and puff. It's made of 100% cotton, with taffeta lining for a cozy feel. It has a front zipper and button-front design, and an oversized look that's perfect for layering. It's not waterproof, though, so you won't want to pull it out in a snow storm or drizzle. Get it in two colors from sizes XS to XXL at Target.
9
Ksubi Flashback Reversible Puffer Jacket
Verishop
This reversible puffer isn't that puffy at all. The sporty, glossy side is edgy enough to dress up a casual look, while the matte side keeps it classic. Get it in sizes XS to L from Verishop.
10
ModCloth x Collectif Upscale Attitude Coat
Modcloth
This upscale coat pulls out all the stops: bold patterns, floral prints, faux fur and a sweetheart neckline. The sash-tied waist and deep pockets are just a few of the reasons this coat easily become your favorite in your closet. Get it in sizes 4 to 30 (UK sizes) from Modcloth.
11
J.Crew Chateau Parka
J.Crew
This Italian wool parka is a flattering fit on every body because it adds warmth without bulk. The faux fur trim is removable for warmer days, and the swing A-line shape lets you move without letting the breeze in. Get it in nine different colors and in sizes 00 to 24 from J.Crew.
