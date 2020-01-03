HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

When layering up to go outside in the winter, do you ever feel like...?

If you think the words “flattering” and “winter coat” don’t belong in the same sentence, we’re here to set the record straight.

The puffier-than-thou trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but sometimes you want a coat that’s a bit sleeker and dressier than a puffer that looks like a sleeping bag.

From winter coats that’ll keep you warm without adding bulk to weather-ready coats that aren’t puffers at all, we’ve done some digging to find the most flattering and stylish winter coats for that’ll keep you warm ... and let you put your arms down.