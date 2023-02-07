What's Hot

LSU Basketball Star Flau’jae Johnson Shoots Her Shot On 'America's Got Talent'

The baller-rapper thrived under the pressure on "America's Got Talent: All-Stars."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson scored big points as a rapper on Monday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” (Watch the video at bottom.)

It should come as no surprise that she ignored the pressure onstage.

Dubbed a “freshman phenom” on the court by ESPN, she makes shots like this for the No. 3 ranked and undefeated Tigers:

Johnson was just 14 when she made the quarterfinals on Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent.” She signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and was later invited back to the “AGT” franchise for unfinished business.

In her intro on Monday, she said she devoted her first appearance to fulfilling the legacy of her father, a rapper who was slain before she was born. This time, she said, “I get to tell my story.”

Oozing self-assurance, the hoopster rapped about shooting the 3 and how others “mistake my confidence for arrogance.”

Judge Howie Mandel called her “my MVP.” Fellow panelist Heidi Klum said Johnson was talented and wise beyond her years.

“You came back so much better than you were before,” Simon Cowell said.

Johnson did not advance to the final, but on Tuesday tweeted out a thank-you for Mandel’s praise.

“I can’t give up today, tomorrow might be the day that I win!!” she wrote later.

