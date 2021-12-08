Flavor Flav Aims For Sobriety Following Dismissal Of Battery Charge

Attorneys for entertainer Flavor Flav said Wednesday he’s working to stay sober following dismissal of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from a scuffle with his girlfriend at home in suburban Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for entertainer Flavor Flav said Wednesday he’s working to stay sober following dismissal of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from a scuffle with his girlfriend at home in suburban Las Vegas.

The 62-year-old former rapper, hip-hop and reality TV star, whose legal name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., pleaded no contest in Henderson Municipal Court to a nonviolent misdemeanor coercion charge, admitted he took a cellphone, and paid $640 in fines, a court official and his defense attorneys said.

“Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety,” defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.