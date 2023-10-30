Flavor Flav Sang The National Anthem And NBA Fans Don't Know How To Feel

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Flavor Flav gave a spirited rendition of the national anthem Sunday that left social media users torn.

The Public Enemy rapper and hype man sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. His performance was an energetic effort that included snapping and a noteworthy conclusion in which he repeatedly belted out “of the brave.”

“YEAH BOY. S/O @FlavorFlav for the flavorful anthem!,” the Bucks wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video of Flav, who rocked his signature clock and a Milwaukee jersey during the performance.

The video has gained 3.5 million views on the platform since the Bucks posted the clip Sunday night.

The performance reminded social media users of another viral rendition of the anthem, when Fergie left players trying to hold back laughter as she performed at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Flav later wrote on X that the anthem “was a long time bucket list item” and added that the experience was “fun.”

“I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me,” the rapper wrote Sunday. “I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying.”

People on X had mixed reactions to the anthem, pointing to one part of the performance he “definitely rehearsed” for weeks.

Flavor Flav is the greatest dog 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M88ZbLvHOr — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 29, 2023

All I got to say is Flavor Flav knew all the words & sung with heart! 🤣😂 — 𝘴᭙ꫀꫀ𝓽 ᥴꪖ𝘳ꪑꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) October 30, 2023

It’s both terrible and not as bad as I was anticipating — Greg Brittain (@GregBrittain) October 30, 2023

I was ready to laugh, and up applauding.



I know Fergie somewhere upset that Flavor Flav’s version of The National Anthem isn’t as bad as hers. pic.twitter.com/DNW5cn25oF — DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) October 30, 2023

Other countries right now pic.twitter.com/4Raz0UaGZ9 — Mr No Sir (@SheBeatsMe) October 29, 2023

You can tell he truly rehearsed this and sang to the best of his ability. Love it. So happy for him, go Flav! 💚 — CourtneyRevolution ✨ (@CourtRevolution) October 30, 2023

Not how you sing it, it’s how sincere you are singing it…good job Flav 👏 — Sean (@iggyd23) October 30, 2023