Flavor Flav Shares What He Told Taylor Swift At The 2024 Grammys

Flavor Flav is still feeling the excitement from his time interacting with Taylor Swift at the Grammys last weekend.
The Public Enemy rapper told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday that he told the “Bad Blood” singer at one point during the ceremony on Sunday that he was a big fan of hers.
He described being pleasantly surprised that Swift was aware that some of her hardcore fans, known as Swifties, had given him the nickname King Swiftie.
“Having her acknowledge that her fan base, the Swifties, gave me a name — King Swiftie — I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!’” he said. “Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge to me.”
Flavor Flav has been vocal about his proud Swiftie status in recent months.
In June, the rapper posted on Instagram photos and videos of himself — rocking friendship bracelets — at the Detroit stop of Swift’s Eras tour. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time that he loved his “fellow Swifties.”
The rapper also shared a selfie of him and Swift on Instagram a few months prior.
“FLAVOR FLAV::: I come back stronger than a 90s trend,” he wrote in that post, which was a nod to lyrics from Swift’s song “Willow.”
He told Entertainment Tonight in December that he appreciated the love he’s received from other Swifties.
“The only thing I can say to the Swifties is: I just embrace y’all back and I just thank y’all for all the love that y’all give me. Y’all getting it back 10 fold.”