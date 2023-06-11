Flavor Flav Embraces His Swiftie Side At Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour

Flavor Flav rocked his “bejeweled” clock necklace with a smile as he dropped by Taylor Swift’s Detroit stop on “The Eras Tour” on Friday.

The iconic Public Enemy rapper told his Twitter followers that he ordered custom “I Knew You Were Trouble”-themed shirts for the occasion and revealed he was in his “Red” era as he posed with several friendship bracelets, an item Swifties tend to exchange at shows.

“THANKX to all my new friends,,, luv my fellow Swifties #TaylorSwift #ErasTour #FriendsForever,” Flav wrote in another tweet.

In my RED Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/DJ6yt4IHUw — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 9, 2023

The hip-hop hype man went on to share a clip of him enjoying Swift’s performance and tweeted a video – set to Swift’s “Cruel Summer” – of him at the show interacting with Swifties and chatting with Girl In Red, one of the supporting acts on the tour.

“Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” wrote Flav in a reference to Swift’s “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

Flav has shown love for Swift’s music in recent months, posing for a photo with Swift at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

“I love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did, you know what I’m saying. Word up,” Flav told Billboard at the event’s red carpet as he showed off his “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend” shirt, a reference to Swift’s song “willow.”

He added that Swift keeps her “clock on 12” just like the clock on his necklace, a nod to the singer’s “Midnights” album.