Phoebe Waller-Bridge Goes Full 'Fleabag' On 'Saturday Night Live'

Star and creator of the hit TV series “Fleabag” Phoebe Waller-Bridge proved she’s as quirky as her character on “Saturday Night Live.”

In fact she pretty much admitted during her monologue that she is her character: “Sexually depraved, foul mouthed, dangerous.”

She quipped: “I’m not a sex addict because I wrote ‘Fleabag,’ but I did write ‘Killing Eve’ because I’m a psychopath. My most exciting ex-boyfriend wrote nothing, but was both.”

Waller-Bridge noted it’s a “great time to be a psychopath right now; they’re really having a moment.”

The writer-actor said thankfully women can now “speak openly about their desires without being burned at the stake, which is nice. Love that,” she added. “Back in the day, horny women were to be feared — and now they’re given Emmys.” Waller-Bridge grabbed three Emmys this year for Outstanding Lead Actress and Writing in a Comedy Series, and for Outstanding Comedy Series.

