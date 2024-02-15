8 Secretly Fleece-Lined Pants That Are Totally Chic

ShoppingStyleWinterjeans

On a chilly winter morning, the last thing you want to do is change out of your snuggly pajamas to put on “hard” clothes for work or running errands. Of course, if you have a selection of secretly fleece-lined pants, you can look like you’re in slacks but still feel like you’re in your favorite warm sweats. From colorful skinny jeans to wide-legged dress pants, we found a selection of stylish trousers that don’t look like they’re fleece-lined.

If you always run cold or tend to wear long johns under your pants, these fleece-lined bottoms will keep you feeling warm while still looking put-together. Because they don’t shout “fleece pants!” they’re super wearable and easy to style. From casual looks with T-shirts and flannels to more professional styles with oxford and blazers, no one will know how warm and toasty you actually are.

A trendy pair of flared yoga pants
For the athleisure look with some extra warmth, these fleece-lined bell bottom yoga pants have a flattering V-shape on the back to give your booty a little boost. The no-front-seam and high-waist cut make them super comfortable and flattering, and the extra side pockets can hold your phone or wallet.
$36.99 at Amazon
A pair of snuggly straight-leg jeans in a bunch of fun colors
Invite some color into your winter wardrobe with this pair of thick fleece-lined jeans. They come in a variety of fun hues like fuchsia and olive green as well as traditional denim shades from light to dark washes.
$33.99 at Amazon
Your new favorite fleece-lined leggings
You can never have enough leggings, especially cozy warm ones with an interior fleece lining. With a high-waist cut, these leggings keep you supported in the right places while still showing off your curves. Wear them on a run or jog or dress them up with a long cardigan or a puffer vest for a cute day out.
$14.99 at Amazon
A comfy pair of pull-on everyday pants
Whether you're traveling, playing golf, going out to dinner or just running errands, these pull-on semi-dress pants can really do it all. They're warm and soft, while still being windproof and water-resistant, keeping you cozy and warm for hours on end.
$38.99 at Amazon
An easy-to-wear pair of stretchy skinny jeans
A basic pair of everyday jeggings, these fleece-lined pants look like jeans or black slacks with so much stretch and comfort. They have an easy pull-on style with a flattering high-waist cut that can be easily dressed up with an Oxford or blazer, or down with a big cozy sweater.
$28.60 at Amazon
A pair of straight-legged everyday jeans
These straight-legged jeans have all the makings of regular jeans (zipper fly, front and back pockets, etc.) but have a cozy thick fleece lining that you'll love to wear. They look trendy but are extra stretchy and soft, making them comfortable for all-day wear.
$33.58 at Amazon
A pair of water-resistant hiking or ski pants that won't weigh you down
Finally, a pair of snow pants that are easy to walk in and not embarrassing to wear to the store or around town. These water-resistant pants are great for skiing, hiking, shoveling snow or spending time outdoors, keeping you toasty warm without being bulky or heavy thanks to the brushed inside lining.
$37.99 at Amazon
A set of wide-leg fleece-lined dress pants
Another pair of fleece-lined slacks that look a lot fancier than they are, these wide-legged pull-on dress pants are comfortable enough to wear while traveling or on a walk but still look elegant.
$35.99 at Amazon

