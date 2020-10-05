Mick Fleetwood Faithfully Recreates Viral TikTok Video Using 1977 Hit 'Dreams'

Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder, joined TikTok this weekend to acknowledge a fan’s viral video that uses one of the band’s biggest hits.

Last week, Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok, posted a 22-second clip last week of himself riding a skateboard as he lip-synced to “Dreams” from Fleetwood Mac’s seminal 1977 album, “Rumours.” By Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 22 million times on TikTok and had racked up over 23 million views on Twitter.

Shortly after joining TikTok on Sunday, Fleetwood offered up a faithful recreation of Apodaca’s video as his debut post. The musician’s version showed him similarly traveling through a remote area with “Dreams” as his backing track. He also sipped from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, just as Apodaca did in the original clip.

“Dreams and Cranberry just hits different,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Apodaca’s video has prompted a resurgence of interest in “Dreams,” which first topped the charts 43 years ago. According to Billboard, the song racked up 2.9 million on-demand streams between Sept. 25 and 27, an increase of 88.7% from the prior three-day period.

The song also lands at No. 24 on Rolling Stone’s chart of top 100 songs in the U.S. this week, ahead of new songs by Diplo and Machine Gun Kelly, among other artists.

Interestingly, the internet has prompted “Dreams” to rebound before. In 2018, the song hit the top 20 on Billboard’s rock music chart after appearing in a viral meme that showed a women’s color guard squad at Mississippi’s Alcorn State University dancing to the song. “Dreams” had actually been layered on to preexisting footage that originally featured a marching band playing Eternal’s 1993 hit, “Stay.”