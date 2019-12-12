20 Fashion And Beauty Items Flight Attendants Can't Live Without

If you fly often, you’ve probably tried it all to stay fresh during and after your flight — hydrating mists, lip balms, sheet masks, you name it. Still, when it comes to the best of the best of plane-worthy fashion and beauty essentials, a layperson’s wealth of knowledge is nothing compared to that of flight attendants.
If there’s anyone on a plane who has packed exactly what they need and nothing else, it’s a flight attendant. So who better to consult when searching for the holy grail of in-flight fashion and beauty products?
Whether you’re looking for ultra-soothing hand lotion, the face mists you’ll actually want to use, or warm, easy-to-pack outerwear, flight attendants know all the secrets. Luckily, they’re willing to share. Here’s what you should have on your list, according to five flight attendants.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.