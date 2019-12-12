Style & Beauty

20 Fashion And Beauty Items Flight Attendants Can't Live Without

The best face mists, moisturizing lotions, shoes, easy-to-pack outerwear and more, according to the pros.
By Olivia Muenter, On Assignment For HuffPost

If you fly often, you’ve probably tried it all to stay fresh during and after your flight — hydrating mists, lip balms, sheet masks, you name it. Still, when it comes to the best of the best of plane-worthy fashion and beauty essentials, a layperson’s wealth of knowledge is nothing compared to that of flight attendants.

If there’s anyone on a plane who has packed exactly what they need and nothing else, it’s a flight attendant. So who better to consult when searching for the holy grail of in-flight fashion and beauty products?

Whether you’re looking for ultra-soothing hand lotion, the face mists you’ll actually want to use, or warm, easy-to-pack outerwear, flight attendants know all the secrets. Luckily, they’re willing to share. Here’s what you should have on your list, according to five flight attendants.

1
Pixi Glow Mist
Pixi Beauty
“A facial spray is super handy to have when being in the air, considering how dry it gets up there. Pixi’s Glow Mist is my go-to because it’s a super fine mist [and] it feels nice and hydrating. It’s not like other mists where it feels like you’re getting splashed in the face with water. It also gives you a nice glow without looking oily, plus it’s a great setting spray for makeup.” ― Maygen, a flight attendant

Get the Pixi Glow Mist, $15
2
Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation
Estee Lauder
“This foundation is perfect for those long, 12-plus-hour duty days. It’s a matte foundation, but I find if you pair it with an illuminating primer (my go-to is L’Oréal’s Lumi Glotion) then it’s just perfection for when you’re flying.” ― Maygen

Get the Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, $43
3
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration by First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty
“Flying a lot dries out your skin and this lotion has helped me, especially in the winter months. I have very sensitive skin and I've never had a reaction to this.” ― Anel, a flight attendant

Get the Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration by First Aid Beauty, $32
4
Arbonne Lip Balm
Arbonne
“It's plant-based, so no yucky chemicals, and it's really soothing and buttery. I always have this in my bag. It's nice knowing that something going on my lips is made with such clean ingredients.” ― Anel

Get the Arbonne Lip Balm, $16
5
Ultra Light Down Jacket from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
“It's decently warm and it folds/rolls up into a small little pouch so it doesn't take up a ton of space in your tote or bag. It is always in my travel bag.” ― Anel

Get the Ultra Light Down Jacket from Uniqlo, $69.90
6
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
“I always have the Laneige lip mask on me. Everything gets dry being on a plane and this stuff is amazing.” ― Anel

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $20
7
FaceTory Face Masks Subscription
FaceTory
“I have a subscription to FaceTory, which sends four face masks a month. I love doing these on my layovers to have a self-care moment after a busy day.” ― Kyla, a flight attendant

Get the FaceTory face masks subscription, starting at $8.99/month
8
Biossance Squalane And Micronutrient Fine Mist
Biossance
“Always in my bag ready for me mid-flight is Bioassance’s Squalane and Micronutrient Fine Mist. ... It [puts] good nutrients back into my skin while refreshing it and waking me up.” ― Kyla

Get the Biossance Squalane and Micronutrient Fine Mist, $32
9
Dr. Bronner Organic Hand Sanitizer
Dr. Bronner
“I have this on person [during flights] to keep my hands clean and the bathrooms smelling fresh. My favorite hand sanitizer scent is lavender to help calm passengers.” ― Kyla

Get the Dr. Bronner Organic Hand Sanitizer, $4.99
10
Mario Badescu Aloe and Rosewater Face Spray
Mario Badescu
“Sometimes I'll spend more than 12 hours a day in the air and it can just totally dry out my skin. My absolute must-have item when I'm in the air is the facial spray from Mario Badescu. It's so refreshing and instantly gives my dry, dull skin a little glow. It's also fun to close your eyes, spritz your face, and pretend that you're at a spa and not on an airplane. It's a great little escape.” ― Paige, a flight attendant

Get the Mario Badescu Aloe and Rosewater Face Spray, $7
11
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream
Mario Badescu
“I always end my days with the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream. A heavy moisturizer after a flight is key. I use this before I go to bed and wake up with my skin looking refreshed and glowing.” ― Paige

Get the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream, $22
12
Carmex Lip Balm
Carmex
“The best [lip balm] that I've found is good old-fashioned Carmex. I've tried to use fancier ones but Carmex just works so well. My lips would be a disaster without it.” ― Paige

Get the Carmex Lip Balm, $2.79
13
Glossier Generation G Lipstick
Glossier
“A favorite lipstick is Generation G from Glossier in the color Zip. I don't like wearing a super heavy lipstick while I work because I'm always worried about it smudging or looking messed up, so I love this easy-to-use lipstick. It has a blotted, matte finish that doesn't smudge and I can just put it on and not worry about it.” ― Paige

Get the Glossier Generation G Lipstick in Zip, $18
14
EvaNYC Pro-Power Portable Hair Dryer
EvaNYC
“Hotel hair dryers are the worst, so I bring my own. I bought the Pink Ice Mini Healthy Heat Pro-Power Dryer from EvaNYC. It barely takes up any space in my bag and it really is powerful. It also comes in this cute pink pouch that I use to carry all of my other products.” ― Paige

Get the EvaNYC Pro-Power Portable Hair Dryer, $47.99
15
Dagne Dover Allyn Tote
Dagne Dover
“For my work purse (and for personal travel), I use the Allyn Tote from Dagne Dover. It has a pocket for everything and it's a beautiful, high-quality bag. It is so easy to keep everything organized with this bag. I'll use it if I'm traveling for vacation too, because it's cute and you could fit an extra change of clothes in it if you really wanted to! It also fits perfectly under the seats on the airplane so it's a great carry-on.” ― Paige

Get the Dagne Dover Allyn Tote, $325
16
Casio Vintage Watch
Casio
“We are required to wear watches for work, but I love this one so much that I just wear it even when I'm not working now. I actually get more compliments on this watch than anything else. It even shows you what day of the week and month it is, which is really important for me because I always lose track when I'm traveling. Sometimes I feel like I don't even know what month it is, so this keeps me a little grounded.” ― Paige

Get the Casio Vintage Watch, $24.45
17
Hydroflask Reusable Water Bottle
Hydroflask
“[It’s] so important to hydrate. I fill [my bottle] at home before my flight, then [at] water stations in the airport or hotel gym to avoid using plastic bottles in flight. I don't have a specific brand that I use, as I usually just use any glass bottle, but most flight attendants swear by Hydroflask with the built-in straw so that it doesn't ruin their lipstick (very important).” ― Kenza, a flight attendant

Get the Hydroflask Reusable Water Bottle, $44.95
18
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie
“[I use] facial mist throughout the flight to keep moisture, as flying is very drying for your skin. I make my own with rose water and witch hazel, but I also love the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Spray.” ― Kenza

Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $49
19
Lucas’ Papaw Ointment
Lucas
“Lucas’ Papaw is the holy grail. I use it for everything — dry hands, dry lips, cuts, burns ... [you] name it. This never leaves my suitcase and I keep one in my uniform blazer pocket. I reapply on my lips throughout the flight and it makes such a difference. I was first introduced to it during my travels in Australia in 2009 and have since never left the house without it!” ― Kenza

Get the Lucas’ Papaw Ointment, $12.45
20
Franco Sarto Bocca Loafers
Franco Sarto
“Franco Sarto Bocca Loafer is my absolute favorite shoe. As you may know, flight attendants usually have an airport shoe and an airplane shoe (we refer to them as our galley shoes). It is so incredibly hard to find a comfortable shoe that you can wear for hours at a time that is also aesthetically nice and professional. This is my go-to always, I usually stock up once a year when there is a sale and I prefer the patent style. My orthotics also fit inside perfectly, which makes for a fashionable yet comfortable look. In our industry we are on our feet all the time, so finding that perfect galley shoe is one of our top priorities.” ― Kenza

Get the Franco Sarto Bocca Loafers, $79
Flight Attendant Uniforms
