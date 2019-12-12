20 Fashion And Beauty Items Flight Attendants Can't Live Without

Casio Vintage Watch

“We are required to wear watches for work, but I love this one so much that I just wear it even when I'm not working now. I actually get more compliments on this watch than anything else. It even shows you what day of the week and month it is, which is really important for me because I always lose track when I'm traveling. Sometimes I feel like I don't even know what month it is, so this keeps me a little grounded.” ― Paige