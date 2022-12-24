Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane

A flight attendant has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl after trying to smuggle the drug onto a plane.

Texas woman Terese White, 41, tried to smuggle three pounds of the deadly drug on a plane flying out of San Diego International Airport in October. White used her position as a flight attendant to attempt to bypass a stronger security screening by using the Known Crew Member queue, according to a Justice Department press release issued Friday.

Instead, White was selected for the regular passenger screening process. During her screening, officers with the Transportation Security Administration found the fentanyl packaged up and taped to her abdomen.

White faces up to 20 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.