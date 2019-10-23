4 Flight Attendants Arrested For Money Laundering At Miami Airport

Four American Airlines flight attendants are facing money laundering charges after they were allegedly found carrying $22,671 in cash into the U.S. from a flight that departed from Chile.

Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, 40, Maria Isabel Wilson Ossandon, 48, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, 55, and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick, 55, were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport, NBC Miami reported.

A Customs and Border Patrol agent was reportedly tipped off to the alleged money transfer during a routine customs check.

miamidade.gov From left: Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, Maria Isabel Wilson-Ossandon and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick.

Munoz-Moyano told the CBP agent that he was carrying only $100, but $9,000 was found on him. The other flight attendants were then stopped and questioned, the Miami Herald reported, citing a copy of the arrest report.

Roman-Strick was then allegedly found carrying $7,300 in U.S. currency, while Wilson Ossandon had $6,371.

It’s unclear what role Pasten-Cuzmar had, though authorities said she had allegedly plotted with the others to deliver the money to a “known person” who would give them 1% of the total.

All four have been placed on an immigration hold. None of the accused were listed as having an assigned attorney.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told HuffPost that the company takes the matter “seriously” and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.