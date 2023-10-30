Airline Caved To Dodgers' Desire For Thin, Blond Flight Attendants, Lawsuit Says

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Two United Airlines flight attendants are claiming foul play in the staffing of charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dawn Todd, 50, who is Black, and Darby Quezada, 44, who is Mexican, Black and of Jewish heritage, assert in a discrimination lawsuit that United assigned “white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed” on charter flights for the baseball team ― because that’s what the players allegedly preferred, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That severely undermined opportunities for the pair, according to their suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. “Plaintiffs had the necessary experience and qualifications,” the lawsuit says, “but their requests were dismissed and rejected because Plaintiffs were not white.”

After two other United flight attendants who made similar allegations and settled out of court with the carrier in 2021, Todd and Quesada became members of the team’s charter flight program, the Times wrote.

But in 2022, several white attendants suddenly joined the “dedicated crew” without interviewing as Todd and Quezada had to because they were told the others “fit a ‘certain look’ that the Dodgers players liked,” the lawsuit alleges, per Reuters.

Todd and Quezada began getting fewer assignments and were demoted before Quezada was removed from the program outright “without any justification,” according to the suit, Fox Business reported.

