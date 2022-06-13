Everyone Couldn't Stop Flirting With Andrew Garfield At The Tony Awards

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane present at the Tony Awards. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Quickly becoming the award show guest most likely to go viral, Andrew Garfield made quite the impression at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Weeks after he was caught texting at the Oscars, spawning many a meme across social media, the “Spider-Man” star repeatedly stole the focus during Broadway’s biggest night, despite his best efforts to just get through the show.

After arriving at the 75th annual ceremony in a double-breasted black velvet suit (more on that later), Garfield became an unsuspecting star in one of host Ariana DeBose’s musical numbers for the evening.

Riffing on how audiences are forced to participate during award shows, the “West Side Story” star traipsed through the crowd at Radio City Music Hall before quite literally settling on the British actor.

“I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there’s not a lot that you can do,” DeBose belted, as she poked Garfield directly in the face, before sitting on his lap. Turning previously undiscovered shades of red, a blushing Garfield leaned into the bit, pulling DeBose in for a hug, while she continued to sing.

NO BECAUSE THIS LEGITIMATELY WOULD BE ME IF I EVER SAW ANDREW GARFIELD #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/sPwC0XpzOZ — I’m not the werewolf (@PadaleckixSofer) June 13, 2022

Eventually, DeBose moved on to other unsuspecting audience members, but Garfield wasn’t out of the woods just yet.

Later in the evening, the actor took the stage with Nathan Lane to present the Tony Award for Best Play, which ultimately went to “The Lehman Trilogy.” The two starred together in 2017’s “Angels in America” revival, for which Garfield won the trophy for Best Actor in a Play and Lane took home the prize for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Seemingly abandoning whatever was written on the teleprompter, a looser-than-ever Lane opened the segment by joking that he’s been “pounding Jell-O shots with Chita Rivera all night.”

“Andrew, look at you. Darling dear, Andrew Garfield ... I’ve missed you so much,” Lane continued, remarking that working together on the revival was one of the “highlights of my career” before praising his co-star’s work in the recent “Tick, Tick... Boom.”

Lane then riffed on the film’s title at length, adding that he starred in a “much less successful film called “Boom, Boom... Tick” and joking that he played an “exotic dancer afflicted with a huge facial twitch.”

An increasingly uncomfortable Garfield played along, as Lane spasmed on stage, before turning his attention back to the Marvel star.

“I love a man in a velvet suit,” Lane added, as Garfield, stifling a major giggle fit, attempted to rein him in by announcing the category’s nominees.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane presenting Best Play at the 75th Annual Tony Awards pic.twitter.com/AzOwSf4CCo — andy (@ohgarfeels) June 13, 2022

Naturally, Garfield’s presence at the ceremony provoked a slew of reactions online about his consistently delightful award show behavior.

I respect Ariana DeBose for realizing what is the point of hosting an award show if you don’t use that opportunity to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) June 13, 2022

Three hours of Nathan Lane flirting with Andrew Garfield as Garfield blushes please — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) June 13, 2022

the way andrew garfield has stolen the show at every award show this year pic.twitter.com/wsq1tOmUGo — ashlee ϟ (@bxmmerland) June 13, 2022

Andrew Garfield be blushing and smiling so hard when being flirted with on live tv #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/MKkOIna1RJ — I’m not the werewolf (@PadaleckixSofer) June 13, 2022