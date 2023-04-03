Flo Rida's Son, 6, In ICU After Fall From New Jersey Apartment Window

Flo Rida performs during the 65th Grammy Awards in February. Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son is in intensive care after falling from a fifth-floor apartment window in New Jersey last month, according to local news reports.

The March 4 incident in Jersey City came to light in a civil lawsuit against the building’s owners and management filed by the child’s mother, Alexis Adams, DailyVoice.com first reported last week.

The fall left the rapper’s child, Zohar Dillard, hospitalized with multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, internal bleeding, collapsed lungs and a grade-three liver laceration, the lawsuit says, according to News12 New Jersey. Dillard has a rare neurological disorder called hydrocephalus, for which he has previously undergone brain surgery, according to the Daily Mail.

Adams alleges in the suit that the windows “posed a hazardous condition” and were installed using “incorrect sized guards,” leading her son to fall “to the concrete pavement below,” according to NJ.com.

She also insists that she made several requests to her landlord to install window guards, but never received a response, according to Blavity News.

“As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement to News12 New Jersey. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

The Grammy-nominated “Low” rapper, whose legal name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, addressed the incident on social media, saying, “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son,” according to TMZ. “He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall. I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

Flo Rida did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.