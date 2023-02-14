ShoppingHome DecortargetSpring

The Best Floral Home Decor At Target, Because Spring Can't Come Fast Enough

Turn your home into a superbloom with this elegant decor.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmini-flower-wreath-pink-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86313568%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floral wreath" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmini-flower-wreath-pink-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86313568%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">floral wreath</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fartificial-wildflower-arrangement-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86313509%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spring floral arrangement" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fartificial-wildflower-arrangement-white-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-86313509%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">spring floral arrangement</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fflower-wall-shelf-pillowfort-8482%2F-%2FA-83863723%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floral shelf from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63e65192e4b02c257375fcc9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fflower-wall-shelf-pillowfort-8482%2F-%2FA-83863723%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">floral shelf from Target</a>.
Target
A floral wreath, spring floral arrangement and floral shelf from Target.

They say you can’t control the weather, but you can indeed control the vibes. And if you’re ready for the essence of spring, these bright floral pieces from Target will lift the mood, even if it’s still winter outside.

Whether you hate the cold or are just ready for some sunshine, it’s natural to pine for spring all winter long. And while you can’t ensure clear skies and warm temperatures outside of your house, you can party like its April, May and June under your roof.

From wreaths to wall hangings, we’ve rounded up the cutest and highest-rated floral home decor items at everyone’s favorite big-box shop. Spruce up your living space and add some color and light to your home office with plant-inspired door mats and wall hangings.

You don’t have to be a green thumb to enjoy floral imagery. In fact, these lifelike artificial plants and cozy home goods will pump up the flower power without demanding sun, dirt or water.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A framed floral canvas
An eye-catching centerpiece, this colorful 36-by-30-inch canvas depicts a beautiful spring bouquet in a lifted, flat-edged frame.

Promising review: "The colors of this piece compliment so many settings. It's one that can be used in various areas of the home. The size and quality are a great value!" — Fantastic Floral Print
$60 at Target
2
Target
A set of two cotton-cellulose Swedish dishcloths
Swap your paper towels for this pair of reusable Swedish dishcloths. They're highly absorbent, machine-washable and versatile for cleaning up wet messes or polishing glassware.

Promising review: "Saves so much on paper towels. So easy to wash- just pop into dish washer. Can’t recommend enough." — BCMS13
$6 at Target
3
Target
A flower wall shelf
Though this 16.5-inch modern floral wall shelf is technically in the "kids" section, it would look amazing in literally any room. The mustard yellow petals are bright without being overwhelming and the shelf is perfect for displaying small plants, jewelry or other little products.

Promising review: "I put 2 of these up in my office and they are SO cute! They’re the perfect little shelves and easy to hang securely." — cat
$25 at Target
4
Target
A mini flower wreath
At one foot in diameter, this faux coneflower wreath is the perfect piece of small spring decor for a door or window. It's intended for indoor use only.

Promising review: “I absolutely ADORE it! When I saw it in the store I knew immediately that it would look amazing as a door decoration. The perfect piece to spruce up the home or even customize your dorm room door. Definitely going to pick up the Lavender Wreath as well!" — Han
$10 at Target
5
Target
An artificial wildflower arrangement
Wildflowers, leafy branches and faux soil filling make this particular plant look incredibly real — and like an expensive floral arrangement. It comes with a teal-textured ceramic pot.

Promising review: "I got this to add a little color to the living room side table. Super cute!" — Taylor
$25 at Target
6
Target
A budget artificial flowering plant
Longlasting fake flowers that cost less than a latte? Yes, please. This pink and white floral set comes in a chic white vase for an instant pop of spring.

Promising review: "Probably the best $5 I have ever spent! Just did a little 'tweaking' on it when first received-and it looks perfect on my coffee table now. Buy it!" — Christabel
$5 at Target
7
Target
A set of three framed leaf illustrations
Elevate any space without overwhelming your walls with this set of three 16-by-20-inch black and white leaf illustrations on canvases in gold frames. They'll look great in a hallway, home office or any other space that needs a little something-something.

Promising review: "I have been looking for decor to put above my bed frame for a long time and this is just perfect. Super elegant and perfect for the price." — PamD
$85 at Target
8
Target
A floral doormat
Step into spring with this screen-printed doormat. Keep your feet clean before coming in the house and turn your entry way into a colorful and welcoming space.

Promising review: "I have had this Welcome mat for many months now and it has held up beautifully. The floral design is so gorgeous! I get compliments all the time. I would definitely recommend this as a pop of color to your home." — Dr N
$13 at Target
9
Target
A potted faux orchid
Finally, an orchid you couldn't overwater if you tried. (Please don't water this fake orchid.) The white ceramic pot fits seamlessly onto any table or desk, with the draping white petals looking totally breathtaking.

Promising review: "These look great and the price was amazing too! I have in my house and also used as gifts. I gave one to my neighbor who kept watering it, not realizing it was a fake plant!" — sb
$15 at Target
10
Target
A set of two framed foil florals
In a word, this pair of framed foil floral prints looks expensive. With each measuring 12 by 24 inches, they're an eye-catching set that can be hung together or separately. The gold frames makes them super chic while their compact shape makes them easy to style around the house.

Promising review: "These are good quality and have a great shine to the flower design. They are a slimmer rectangle, which worked well for the wall I was finding art for" — AMM10
$45 at Target
11
Target
A floral print comforter set
Bring a rush of spring to your bedroom or guest room with this navy and pink floral bed set. It's a watercolor-style floral that's not too fussy or frilly, and it comes with a comforter, two pillowcases and two decorative pillows in sizes twin through king.

Promising review: "I am in love! Looks even better in person! Very smooth right out of the bag, no wrinkles. The pattern is very beautiful and soft but still not too feminine so my husband can still enjoy it as well. Also a great price point. The King is true to size not like my last comforter that was a king size but was very short on each size. This one was JUST right! The 2 Throw pillows that came with the set are super cute. I added 2 more pillows which I purchased from Target as well." — JL
$59+ at Target
12
Target
A floral square throw pillow
Give your couch or armchair a little floral action with this 18-inch square throw pillow. It has a removable cover for easy cleaning and comes in blue and tan for all home decor styles.

Promising review: "Perfect addition to my spring decor. The blue is subtle and looks more expensive than it is." — sarahl23
$20 at Target
13
Target
An antique-style framed canvas
At 12 by 16 inches, this framed floral canvas piece is eye-catching without being overwhelming. It pictures a gorgeous set of pink flowers in a clear vase for a classical look. Hang it on a gallery wall or prop it up on a cabinet or side table.

Promising review: "This picture is so stunning. It looks truly vintage. it has so many details and the textures look so real. I am so happy with this and the price is amazing" — LMTarget
$20 at Target
14
Target
A set of vase filler balls
Bring some green into your home with no planting or watering needed. This set of nine leafy vase fillers look amazing when placed together in a bowl or serving tray or as individual pieces along a coffee table or bookshelf.

Promising review: "Cute and affordable home decor." — baby11
$10 at Target
15
Target
A floral-print plum blush candle
The smell of plum, clementine and peach nectar makes this floral patterned candle a springtime must. The double wick burns for 40 hours and the purple color looks great in all rooms.

Promising review: "I love the smell of this candle! It lasts a long time!" — Mferg96
$10 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A belted maxi sweater dress

Rebdolls Plus-Size Collection at Target

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren’t Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Work/Life

How To Sell Your Ideas To Others At Work

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna’s Pregnancy That Show We’re All Getting Better At This

Food & Drink

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Psychological Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Emergency Items You Should Have In Case Of An Earthquake, According To Experts

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

A Film Expert Explains Why Your TV Really Needs A Soundbar (And Which Ones To Buy)

Shopping

The Best Pilates Equipment For Home Workouts

Shopping

38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

Walmart Has Everything You Need To Start Your Yoga Practice At Home

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner's Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Style & Beauty

There's Still One Big Thing Missing From Fashion Week

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Home & Living

5 Tricks To Take Better iPhone Photos At Night, According To Photographers

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Shopping

This Sushi Chef-Approved Rice Cooker Will Make Perfect Rice Every Time

Parenting

How To Understand What Prenatal Genetic Test Results Actually Mean

Home & Living

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.

Work/Life

Should Child Acting Just Be Banned Already?

Wellness

Maybe It’s Time To Leave Ben Affleck And The ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme Alone

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By