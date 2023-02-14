The Best Floral Home Decor At Target, Because Spring Can't Come Fast Enough

They say you can’t control the weather, but you can indeed control the vibes. And if you’re ready for the essence of spring, these bright floral pieces from Target will lift the mood, even if it’s still winter outside.

Whether you hate the cold or are just ready for some sunshine, it’s natural to pine for spring all winter long. And while you can’t ensure clear skies and warm temperatures outside of your house, you can party like its April, May and June under your roof.

Advertisement

From wreaths to wall hangings, we’ve rounded up the cutest and highest-rated floral home decor items at everyone’s favorite big-box shop. Spruce up your living space and add some color and light to your home office with plant-inspired door mats and wall hangings.

You don’t have to be a green thumb to enjoy floral imagery. In fact, these lifelike artificial plants and cozy home goods will pump up the flower power without demanding sun, dirt or water.