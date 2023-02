The Best Floral Home Decor At Target, Because Spring Can't Come Fast Enough

A floral print comforter set

Bring a rush of spring to your bedroom or guest room with this navy and pink floral bed set. It's a watercolor-style floral that's not too fussy or frilly, and it comes with a comforter, two pillowcases and two decorative pillows in sizes twin through king."I am in love! Looks even better in person! Very smooth right out of the bag, no wrinkles. The pattern is very beautiful and soft but still not too feminine so my husband can still enjoy it as well. Also a great price point. The King is true to size not like my last comforter that was a king size but was very short on each size. This one was JUST right! The 2 Throw pillows that came with the set are super cute. I added 2 more pillows which I purchased from Target as well." — JL