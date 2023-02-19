What's Hot

Florence Pugh Channels Goldfish In Stunning BAFTA Red Carpet Look

The "Don't Worry Darling" actor served another magnificent fashion moment at the British awards show.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Florence Pugh at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
Florence Pugh at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Florence Pugh wowed Sunday night in an eye-catching orange fishtail gown for the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London.

The dress, designed by British-American designer Harris Reed for Nina Ricci, featured dramatic flared detailing at the top and a fishtail train. The actor, whose movie “The Wonder” is nominated in the outstanding British film category, also sported an edgy hairstyle complete with micro fringe. She was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the same celebrity stylist who put together Pugh’s much-discussed, nipple-baring Valentino look at the brand’s haute couture show in Rome last year.

Pugh wore an eye-catching orange fishtail gown designed by British-American designer Harris Reed for Nina Ricci at the 2023 BAFTAs.
Pugh wore an eye-catching orange fishtail gown designed by British-American designer Harris Reed for Nina Ricci at the 2023 BAFTAs.
Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

“This dress is based on an orange couture gown from the [Nina Ricci] archival 1988 collection,” Reed wrote on Instagram. “This was the first sketch I did for the brand and am absolutely speechless to have such an incredible individual wearing it!”

Pugh opened Reed’s Fall 2023 show on Thursday in another striking look, telling attendees that, “Clothing has a transformative power, whether for an actor or simply a performer on the stage of life.”

Pugh starred in Netflix’s “The Wonder,” a psychological thriller set in remote Ireland. It’s up against an array of contenders for Outstanding British Film, including “Aftersun,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is also nominated for best film, “Brian and Charles,” “Empire of Light,” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

