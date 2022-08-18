Florence Pugh Reveals What Her Gran Said About Her Nipple-Baring Dress

Florence Pugh’s grandmother was not among the people bothered by her nipple-baring dress last month.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actor faced sexist backlash after she wore a sheer pink tulle Valentino gown to the designer’s haute couture show in Rome. Pugh spoke out about the hate she received at the time in an Instagram post, wondering why these “vulgar” strangers were so bothered by the size of her breasts.

The Oscar nominee admitted even her grandmother wanted to know what all the nipple hoopla was about, Pugh said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Tuesday.

“I went to see my gran, and she goes, ‘So what’s all of this business about your nipples then?’ ” Pugh told the outlet before adding that she showed her grandmother the photos.

“She gasped,” Pugh said. “Because the dress was so beautiful.”

Florence Pugh at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 8 in Rome, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images

Pugh was grateful to have grown up in a household with “very strong, powerful, curvy women,” she said in a July Instagram post.

“We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” she added.

And it seems she didn’t take the negative comments to heart at all.