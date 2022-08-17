Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Won't Discuss Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

Florence Pugh attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" in 2021. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Florence Pugh is well aware of that part in the “Don’t Worry Darling” trailer many have latched on to — and she’s not going to further contribute to any “Watermelon Sugar” fantasies, OK?

The trailer for the upcoming film directed by Olivia Wilde dropped in May, and instead of people getting invested in the mystery of the movie, many viewers were more focused on fleeting footage of Pugh’s co-star Harry Styles performing an act of female pleasure on her character atop of a kitchen table.

And Pugh isn’t going to serve the masses the tasty tidbits they are hungry to devour.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published Tuesday. “Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Although Pugh not wanting to talk about herself sexually while promoting a movie is understandable, she shouldn’t be too surprised by the eagerness and excitement of Styles’ fans for the film.

Wilde recently promised “Don’t Worry Darling” would focus on “female pleasure” in its sex scenes, and compared the film to Adrian Lyne’s erotic thrillers, “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal.”

Wilde told Vogue earlier this year: “[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way. I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?’”