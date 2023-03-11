What's Hot

Traute Lafrenz, Last Survivor Of Anti-Nazi Resistance Group, Dead At 103

Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Controversial Concert Idea, And People Love It

9th Grade Girl Sues SC High School Over Pledge Of Allegiance Confrontation

Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt To Block ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape From Defamation Trial

Democrats Seek To Expand Access To Home And Community Services For Disabled People

DeSantis Visits Iowa As Interest In Likely Trump Rival Rises

Kyrsten Sinema Hates Being Labeled So Much She Could Actually Join No Labels

Glenn Beck Wins Collection Of Roe v. Wade Artifacts At Auction

Emily Ratajkowski On Why She 'Didn't Have The Courage' To End Her Marriage Sooner

22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Deny Racist Motives In Appeals

Tennessee Republican 'Really Sorry' For Instagram Comments On Racy Photos

EntertainmentFlorence Pughzach braffNancy Meyers

Florence Pugh Explains Why She Can't See Herself In A Nancy Meyers Movie

It has to do with how much she likes to cry.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Don’t expect to see Florence Pugh take an on-screen “holiday” any time soon.

At the London premiere Wednesday for her upcoming movie “A Good Person,” the actor discussed her tendency to play “very intense” parts. Pugh stars in the film as a woman who becomes addicted to opioids after a car crash. She’s also a producer on the movie, which was written, directed and co-produced by her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff.

“It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles,” Pugh said during a Q&A session, per Variety. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I’ve been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw.”

Florence Pugh, left, said it would be "strange" for her to appear in a movie similar to the lighthearted comedies of Nancy Meyers, right.
Florence Pugh, left, said it would be "strange" for her to appear in a movie similar to the lighthearted comedies of Nancy Meyers, right.
Tristan Fewings/WireImage and Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Pugh’s emotionally intense roles in movies like “Midsommar,” “Little Women” and “Don’t Worry Darling” have prompted fans to joke that the film industry won’t let the actor “be happy.”

But it sounds like a happy performance is not what Pugh’s after. At Wednesday’s Q&A, she cited movies in the style of director Nancy Meyers, known for lighthearted rom-coms like “The Holiday” and “Father of the Bride,” as the kind of project where she wouldn’t feel at home, acting-wise.

“I think it would have been strange if [Braff] wrote a Nancy Meyers thing for me to be like, ‘So... you’re not going to cry in this movie,’” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Oh God!’”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community