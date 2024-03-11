EntertainmentFashionThe OscarsFlorence Pugh

Florence Pugh's Sheer Dew Drop Oscars Dress Is Making Us Sweat

The "Oppenheimer" actor's look had us all searching for a glass of water.
Kelby Vera
Florence Pugh turned up the temperature at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Taking the red carpet in a sculptural, crystal-covered Del Core dress, the “Oppenheimer” actor looked as if she was glistening with dew.

The design included a silky silver skirt with a sheer corset that featured a plunging neckline and rigid straps which arched atop her shoulders.

Giving the look another nod to nature, Pugh wore a serpentine diamond necklace and several rings by Bulgari.

Florence Pugh was dripping with glamour at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

She had her hair in a tousled bob and went with a bronzed glow for her beauty.

Though Pugh, who played Jean Tatlock in tonight’s Oscar-front-runner “Oppenheimer,” wasn’t nominated for an award, she never misses an opportunity for a fashion win.

Talking about her bold style choices in an interview with Elle UK last summer, she said, “I think I’ve always been interested in wearing loud clothing” and making “a bit of a scene.”

