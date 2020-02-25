Florence Pugh Has Sweet Twitter Chat With Paddington Bear Over Marmalade

Florence Pugh’s orange marmalade made her the apple of Paddington Bear’s eye.
The Oscar-nominated “Little Women” star made a how-to video on preparing the preserve, prompting an adorable exchange in which the fictional (but real to us!) marmalade-loving bear on Monday agreed to make sandwiches with her.
Pugh posted the clip to her Instagram Story over the weekend:
And it didn’t take long for Paddington to get wind of it.
“If I had made 8 jars of marmalade last night I’d have one for each day of the week and a spare to share with a friend,” said Paddington’s account, which tagged the actor.
“Paddington, do you want to make sandwiches with me? You can have a spare jar btw,” Pugh replied.
“Dear Ms Pugh, that’s a lovely idea,” Paddington answered. “I will bring some of the marmalade Mrs Bird and I made last week so that we don’t use all of yours up. Thank you.”
Now that’s an interesting get-together ― an up-and-coming star and longtime beloved children’s storybook bear sharing marmalade.
Can we get an invite? We promise to make some tea!