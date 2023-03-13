Florence Pugh Proves You Can Wear Shorts On The Oscars Red Carpet

Florence Pugh continues to be the most relatable A-lister of all — and arrived at the Oscars in shorts.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star forwent a traditional dress and waltzed onto the champagne-colored carpet of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in black shorts and a gown by Valentino Couture. Pugh had no qualms about explaining her look when asked.

“OK, it has a lot of pockets,” Pugh told Laverne Cox, who moderates the “E! Live From the Red Carpet” pre-show for the annual event. “But I use them all the time, and I made some of my own modifications.”

Florence Pugh said she made some of her own "modifications" to the shorts. Allen J. Schaben/The Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The hue of her gown matched this year’s champagne-colored carpet, a choice Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel explained at an unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Kimmel told Variety in a cheeky reference to last year’s infamous slap.

Pugh, who is reportedly presenting an award with Andrew Garfield Sunday night, completed her look with Tiffany jewels. These not only included two Soleste rings, but platinum earrings with pink tourmalines and diamonds — and a matching necklace.

Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Hollywood, California. Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

The glamorous accessories naturally clashed with her understated choice of shorts — which was precisely Pugh’s intention.

“A bit romantic, a bit of punk,” Pugh told Cox. “i’m wearing some shorts. I’m doing it.”

The native Brit wasn’t the only actor to stun on the carpet, however, as “Women Talking” director Sarah Polley arrived in a “comfortable” suit — and Angela Bassett did the proverbial thing with an inspired purple dress.

While Pugh isn’t nominated for an award this year, it reportedly marks her first appearance at the Oscars since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. She thus missed the 2022 ceremony in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, which spurred new security measures.

