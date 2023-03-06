What's Hot

OUCH! Chris Christie Hits Trump Right In His Sorest Of All Sore Spots

FBI Offers Reward After 4 Americans Kidnapped In Mexico

Hoda Kotb Returns To 'Today' After 3-Year-Old Daughter's ICU Stay

Girls Basketball Team Denied Trophy After Winning All-Boys League Championship

1 Dead, 9 Injured After Panicked Crowd Rushes Exits At GloRilla Concert

First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

I Created An AI Boyfriend. I Was Shocked By How I Felt After Just 3 Days With Him.

Iran's Leader Says Those Who Poisoned Schoolgirls Deserve Death

Chris Rock Levels Meghan Markle In Racism Bit During Netflix Special

Alex Murdaugh Jurors Speak Out After Murder Verdict, Call Him A 'Good Liar'

John Candy's Kids Pay Tribute To Their Dad 29 Years After His Death

Ronald Reagan's Son Drops Dad's Name As He Drags Kari Lake On Twitter

EntertainmentFashionParis Fashion WeekFlorence Pugh

Florence Pugh Wore Only A Thong Under Her See-Through Skirt At Paris Fashion Week

The "Don't Worry Darling" star defied expectations — and sexist critics — yet again this weekend in an edgy, skin-baring ensemble.
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Quickly becoming Hollywood’s queen of scene-stealing style, Florence Pugh made another cheeky statement at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The star of “Black Widow” and “Don’t Worry Darling” nabbed the spotlight at Valentino’s runway show in a crewneck sweatshirt paired with a floor-length, see-through skirt.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

The actor’s white thong underwear was clearly visible through the skirt’s sheer fabric, which was covered in iridescent sequins.

She accessorized the look with diamond jewelry and a silver handbag.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

It’s easy to see why Pugh was once a front-runner to play Madonna in a now-defunct biopic, as her love of edgy, skin-baring designs rivals that of the pop superstar.

In July, the actor stepped out in a pink tulle Valentino gown with a see-through bodice. Just months later, she made waves in a sheer two-piece ensemble also by Valentino, with nothing but a pair of briefs underneath.

Her flair for such looks also appears to have rubbed off on “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde, who wore a black Christian Dior gown featuring a see-through lace top to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in December.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Responding to the reaction that her July look prompted at the time, Pugh told her critics to “grow up.”

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers,” she wrote on Instagram. “What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

She went on to note: “It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘fuck it and fuck that’ whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Curtis M. Wong - Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community