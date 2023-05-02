Florence Pugh Makes Her Met Gala Debut With A Wild New Hairstyle

Florence Pugh used her first-ever Met Gala appearance to unveil a dramatic new hairstyle.

The “Black Widow” and “Don’t Worry Darling” actor appeared at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday in a white Valentino gown accentuated with a black bow.

But it was Pugh’s hair transformation that garnered most of the buzz, and quite literally: She appeared at the Monday night soirée sporting a freshly shaved head, accentuated with a feathered headdress.

Interestingly, reports about Pugh’s new hair ― or, rather, lack thereof ― had been circulating on celebrity and fashion outlets for several days ahead of the event.

Last week, however, she appeared to put those rumors to rest by turning up at the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store in New York with bangs and a chic bob said to have been inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s character in the 1983 film “Scarface.”

According to E! News, she was likely wearing a wig at the time.

The Met Gala also coincided with the premiere of Valentino’s new campaign starring Pugh in which the actor takes viewers “on a tour of humanity’s wide range of emotions,” as noted in a statement issued by the high-end fashion brand. However, the actor notably sports her signature blond locks in the ads.

Speaking to The New York Times last week, Pugh promised that her look for her debut Met Gala would be “big, but we like big, don’t we?”

“The idea is to be as bold as possible,” she said. “I love the power that it gives me. I love how it sparks conversation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pugh suggested that critics of her past looks ― such as her gown-and-shorts ensemble at the 2023 Academy Awards or the see-through skirt for Paris Fashion Week ― were often missing the point.

