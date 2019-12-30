Florence Pugh Has No Time For People Dissing Her And Boyfriend Zach Braff's Age Gap

Florence Pugh had a quick and fiery response on Instagram to a critic of the age gap between the actress and her boyfriend, Zach Braff.

On Saturday, the “Little Women” star shared a snapshot of herself outside Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles with the caption: “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101”

Braff responded to the post with the princess emoji, prompting one person to respond to his missive with the remark: “you’re 44 years old.”

The “Scrubs” actor is indeed 44 while Pugh is 23.

Confirming their relationship, Pugh pushed back on the comment, writing “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”

The couple, which was first spotted together publicly in April, collaborated professionally earlier this year during the making of the short film, “In the Time It Takes to Get There.” Braff wrote and directed the work.