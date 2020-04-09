Florence Pugh Slams Trolls For 'Bullying' Her And Boyfriend Zach Braff On Their Age Gap

Florence Pugh has a message for people hating on her 21-year age gap with her boyfriend Zach Braff: Unfollow me.

The 24-year-old actor posted an impassioned video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, telling fans that she will not tolerate vitriol toward her relationship with Braff.

In the nearly four-minute video, Pugh explains how she posted a photo of Braff with her dog on Monday in honor of his 45th birthday and, minutes later, “70% of the comments” were people “hurling abuse and being horrid.”

Pugh slammed the bullying remarks, telling fans that the response to the post marked the “first time in my entire Instagram life that I have had to turn off the comments on my page.”

“I have never been an Instagram page that encourages that,” she said, adding that she only focuses on bringing “some light” and “tries to be positive and tries to make people smile.”

The “Little Women” star said she “will not allow that behavior” on her page.

“It makes me sad that during this time ― when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another, the world is aching, the world is dying ― a few of you decided to bully for no reason,” she said.

Pugh, who has been seeing Braff since April 2019, later added that she does “not need you to tell me who I should and should not love.”

“It is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you,” she said, before declaring that if you disagree with that idea, you should unfollow her.

Of Braff, she told trolls that “abuse that you’re throwing at him is abuse you’re throwing at me.”

She ended the video by saying she hopes people can be positive and those who cannot should unfollow her because that is “not my page.”

Previously, Pugh has pushed back on people hating on her and Braff’s relationship. Last year, she shared a snapshot of herself outside Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles with the caption: “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101.”

Braff responded to the post with the princess emoji, which led to a troll commenting: “you’re 44 years old.” Not missing a beat, Pugh wrote back: “and yet he got it 👌🏽.”