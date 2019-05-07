Florida Woman Whips Baby Gator Out Of Her Yoga Pants As Traffic Stop Gets Weird

A Florida woman was given a standard question by police during a traffic stop: “Do you have anything else?”

Her answer was anything but standard: Police say she pulled a foot-long baby alligator out of her yoga pants.

A police report obtained by Fox 4 from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says driver Michael Clemons, 22, and Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, were stopped at about 3:15 a.m. Monday for allegedly blowing through a stop sign in Punta Gorda.

The two told police they had been collecting snakes and frogs under an overpass. But after police were given permission to search the vehicle, they found a bag with 41 small turtles instead.

When asked if they had anything else, Machan-Le Quire “proceeded to pull an alligator out of her yoga pants (about one foot in length) and placed it into the bed of the truck.”

The sheriff’s office posted the incident on social media, complete with a #FloridaMan crack.

“Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard ‘Do you have anything else?’ the agency wrote.

Police called in Fish and Wildlife to take over the investigation.

Clemons was given a warning over the alleged stop sign violation, according to the police report. NBC2 in Fort Myers said Fish and Wildlife cited the two for violating bag limits on the reptiles, which are regulated.

The critters were released back into the wild.