Florida Cop Arrested For Alleged DUI In Marked Police Car

A Florida police officer was arrested on Monday for alleged DUI after he slurred his speech and stumbled during a traffic stop.

Apopka police officer Oscar Mayorga, 25, was wearing his uniform when officers pulled him over for allegedly driving his marked police car while under the influence, WESH-TV reported.

Mayorga, who has been with the department for five years, was reportedly driving recklessly on a highway before Eustis Police conducted the traffic stop. In bodycam video released by the Eustis Police Department, a witness described Mayorga’s driving as being “all over the road.”

In the video, Mayorga slurred his speech and lost his balance while sitting on the hood of his police car. Mayorga initially told an officer he took Benadryl before he was stopped, but later told EMS he had three alcoholic “tall boys” of beer before his scheduled shift, WESH-TV reported.

Officers said his blood alcohol level was .391, more than four times Florida’s legal limit.

Mayorga has been placed on paid administrative leave, per WESH-TV.

Watch parts of footage from the arrest below. A longer bodycam video can be found on WKMG-TV’s website.