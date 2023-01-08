Brand New Florida GOP Rep. Cory Mills Jokes About Vicious Attack On Paul Pelosi

A brand new Republican member of Congress from Florida tweeted a shocking joke about the 2022 vicious home invasion beating of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Finally,” slammed new Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.), “one less gavel in the Pelosi house for Paul to fight with in his underwear.”

The ugly tweet was apparently Mills’ version of a celebration of the ascendency to House speaker of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Mills was also making fun of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, who was beaten with a hammer in the middle of the night last October by a violent Republican sympathizer allegedly out to get a list of Democratic targets.

Suspect David DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six criminal charges in the attack, including attempted murder and elder abuse.

Officials said DePape had planned to kidnap Nancy Pelosi — who was in Washington at the time of the attack — when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home. Instead, law enforcement authorities said the 42-year-old defendant severely beat her husband with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers. The assault shocked America.

Pelosi was knocked unconscious and woke up in a pool of his own blood. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

GOP conspiracists at the time spread wild conspiracy theories and tried in vain to baselessly spin the violence as a a gay tryst gone wrong.

The message by Mills, who is an Army combat veteran, was retweeted by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who said he wanted the public to “see the indecency that makes up the House GOP.”

“He owes Speaker Pelosi an apology,” Swalwell added.

Mills flippantly responded to Swalwell: “You owe America an apology.”

Mills could not immediately be reached for comment.

I want you to see the indecency that makes up the @HouseGOP. This is from newly-elected @CoryMillsFL. He owes @SpeakerPelosi an apology. pic.twitter.com/1zNcKKwFn2 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 7, 2023

Mills was roundly bashed by critics. Twitter users’ responses to Mills appeared to be almost universally, scathingly negative.

I pay your salary. Respect! Appears you have never heard of it! — booklady2002 (@booklady2002) January 8, 2023

Rep Mills, do you not see how your tweet is grossly inappropriate and vile? As a fellow veteran, you have brought shame on the rest of us veterans, and should apologize immediately for your hatefulness 😡🇺🇸 — Randy Riblett (@RandyRiblett) January 8, 2023

Oh my god. I just can not get used to this level of disrespect. And isn’t it ironic that these people say our country is on the wrong track and they’re the ones who will turn it around? — Gisele (@Gisele23935327) January 8, 2023

5th gen Florida / 4th gen law enforcement fam, and we're all in agreement on this:



You don't deserve the office you hold.

You embarrass all of us, nationwide, with your disgusting immaturity.

Grow up and do your damn job, or step down.

I promise you, we voters will remember. — Jack O’Lantern (@47pumpkins) January 8, 2023

You are disgusting. We’re you raised this way? Are your parents proud of your behavior, your public persona? How can you think it’s ok to be so rude? — June Sari (@cozad_june) January 8, 2023

Wow, Cory is newly sworn in and already an embarrassment to the Nation. #GQPClownShow — houstonray 🐀🏳️🌈🌊 (@realhoustonray) January 7, 2023

No Cory, you owe America an apology! — Ms. Pinky Stanseski 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇵🇸She/her (@undergradwoman) January 8, 2023

Didn’t take long for your true colors to emerge. That comment was despicable. You owe Pelosi and family an apology. — Chris 🇺🇸 🌻 💙 💛 (@clalter59) January 8, 2023

Mills apparently later deleted the tweet, but it had already been retweeted by countless aghast followers.

It really is a race to the bottom with the GOP. Hillary was correct when she called republicans deplorables. — Katie Porters Whiteboard (@Amy0227) January 8, 2023

I’m sure the retirees in your district love you mocking an older gentleman when he gets assaulted during a home invasion — J&JDebut (Follow us on POST JulesandJames ) (@JJDebut) January 8, 2023