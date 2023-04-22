Florida Couple’s Car Shot At After Driving To Wrong Address For Instacart Delivery

A Florida couple delivering groceries for Instacart said their car was shot at when they drove to the wrong address.

Waldes Thomas told NBC6 he was delivering groceries Saturday with his girlfriend, Diamond D’arville when he drove to the wrong address. As they pulled out to leave, the couple said a man got into his truck and followed them.

“I had seen him pull out a gun, and that’s when I said, ‘We got to go, we got to go,’” D’arville told NBC6. “I was scared, I’m not going to lie.”

Thomas said he told the man he worked for Instacart but was fired upon anyway.

“We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying I have trespassers on my lawn, he decided to shoot,” Thomas said.

Video taken by NBC6 shows at least one bullet hole in D’arville’s car.

The Davie Police Department told NBC6 that a gun went off at the home but did not identify the homeowner. D’arville said they spoke to a detective but were told no laws were broken because they were on the shooter’s property.

It’s at least the fourth incident in the past month of someone being shot at for making the mistake of going to the wrong address or vehicle.

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old in Missouri, was shot earlier this month after mistakenly going to the wrong address to pick up his younger siblings. The alleged shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Last week, a New York man was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman after she accidentally drove into his driveway.