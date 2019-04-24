Florida Deputy Fired After Forcing Inmate To Do Pushups For Feeding Cookie To Bird

I’m kind of speechless on it because it is so ridiculous. It is so outside the bounds. It is such misconduct. Anybody and everybody out there knows that we don’t treat people this way. We don’t treat inmates this way. It is so contrary to what we do and the obligation we have regarding the care, custody and control of people.

It doesn’t matter who they are. It doesn’t matter where they are. Nobody, nobody deserves to be told ‘get on the ground and give me 50’ using profanity for simply giving a cookie that’s going in the trash to a bird. It’s one of the stupidest things I’ve ever seen.

And then, then when the guy is clearly exhausted, he walks up and kicks him in the side. People don’t need to be treated that way, they shouldn’t be treated that way and we’re going to take swift and effective action and he’s going to be dealt with accordingly.