Florida Fisherman Hooks Nearly 60 Pounds Of Cocaine

Cops are seeking the person or persons who lost a bale of cocaine in the Florida Keys. Jeffrey Coolidge via Getty Images

A drug smuggler is most definitely crying the blues after an inquisitive Florida fisherman snagged a huge bundle of drugs that apparently had gotten away.

A fisherman returning from an outing on Saturday spotted a package floating under a dock in Islamorada, about 90 minutes south of Miami in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who wasn’t identified, used a pole to finesse the package into a net so he could examine it, authorities said.

“The outside plastic was ripped, and he cut a corner, which revealed a white powder inside,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “The package contained 25 smaller packages wrapped in clear plastic” and weighed as much as 60 pounds, according to the sheriff.

The fisherman called the Coast Guard, which turned over the haul to the sheriff’s office for investigation. The FBI has since taken possession of the bale. The wholesale value, depending on purity, could top $800,000.

No arrests have been made, and the origin of the package is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

