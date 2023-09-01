Florida Gators Commit Truly Bizarre Penalty That Leads To Utah Touchdown

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The University of Florida football team isn’t good with numbers ― at least it wasn’t against Utah on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The Gators were penalized for having two players on the field with the same jersey number.

We kid you not.

Eugenie Wilson III, who fielded a Utah punt in the second quarter, and Jason Marshall Jr. both wore No. 3 on the play. The five-yard penalty allowed Utah to retain possession during the No. 14 Utes’ 24-11 victory in Salt Lake City.

Marshall was supposed to wear No. 33, ESPN announcer Chris Fowler said.

“That is one of those procedural penalties that could be costly,” he said.

It was. Utah scored a touchdown less than two minutes later.

Florida Coach Billy Napier told the Gainesville Sun afterward that the team was supposed to get Marshall off the field for that play.

“There’s no question that’s another thing that we control that we didn’t do the right way,” Napier said.