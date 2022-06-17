Critics In Stitches After GOP Lawmaker Deletes Mortifying Take On Jan. 6 Hearings

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) tried to attack CNN and the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings Thursday and succeeded only in getting egg on his face.

The Florida lawmaker, like many of his Republican colleagues, looked for a way to dismiss this month’s hearings from the House committee presenting its findings about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings, [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln’s desk once stood,” he tweeted, sharing an image of a CNN discussion about Thursday’s proceedings.

Rep. Greg Steube removed his tweet calling CNN "The Communist News Network" who built "a full TV set where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood" because was informed this what we the TV business refer to as a screen. pic.twitter.com/h7HLPEOFCa — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 16, 2022

He then deleted his tweet, ostensibly after he became aware that CNN was using a digital screen in a studio and not actually setting up shop in the National Statuary Hall, where Lincoln’s desk was once located and where rioters waving Trump flags paraded on Jan. 6.

Steube was one of the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election results even after the mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the electoral votes that the then-president wanted to overturn in his favor. Earlier this year, Steube made headlines after he waved three guns around during a virtual hearing on gun violence.

Scroll for the reaction to Thursday’s tweet:

Something that actually did happen: insurrectionists incited by Trump's Big Lie stormed the Capitol on January 6th, some carrying the Confederate battle flag. Many of those who tried to overturn an American election marched over the place where Abraham Lincoln's desk once stood. https://t.co/FdssYY4LXA — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 16, 2022

Not just a radical election denier. Also an ignoramus! https://t.co/xTvXbU0Ynb — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 16, 2022

People forget that there's a real-life Florida Man in Congress and he is simply the most profoundly stupid person https://t.co/FKyGs9AWLL — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 16, 2022

You got them @RepGregSteube why did you delete this? You totally owned those libs! https://t.co/hVjK7OkYXx — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 16, 2022

Actually crying https://t.co/CYNnFNbk4y — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 16, 2022

A now deleted tweet from @RepGregSteube who was today years old when he learned what a green screen is pic.twitter.com/aiGGdegbXT — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 16, 2022